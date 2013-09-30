The Heating Repair Greensboro NC Residents Trust Releases Blog on Preparing HVAC Systems for Fall

Greensboro, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Kay Heating and Air Conditioning, recognized for providing outstanding heating repair Greensboro NC residents have relied on since 1972, recently released an invaluable new blog for people who need to prepare their HVAC system for fall and winter. This helpful article provides tips that will extend the life of any HVAC system and ensure a pleasurable indoor atmosphere in any season.



The first thing people should know about an HVAC system is that it may require regular inspection and maintenance. If a heating unit has been shut off during the summer months, it will need to be inspected to determine whether or not any upkeep is required. Simply by turning the unit on and noting any unusual sounds or limits to functionality, most people will be able to determine whether or not the system is working properly. This is a very important precaution to take before cooler weather sets in because it may save people from having to endure days without heat during a cold spell.



Anyone who is unsure if their HVAC unit is indeed functioning properly is encouraged to contact the HVAC North Carolina specialist, Kay Heating and Air Conditioning, to determine whether or not the system should be repaired or replaced. While this process can be costly initially, having an HVAC system that is functioning optimally will save money in the long run due to lower energy bills throughout the year.



Another way people can make sure they are getting the most out of their system is by checking and changing air filters regularly. A clogged air filter can cause several problems, including a reduction in the amount of air flowing throughout the house, a decrease in the life of the HVAC itself due to extra pressure being put on the system, and the presence of harmful particles that can escape into the air.



It is also a good idea for people to check their thermostats to ensure they are functioning properly. Many older models of thermostats are equipped with mercury thermometers that often give inaccurate readings, resulting in HVAC systems pumping out too much or too little air, which can cause both inefficient energy use and uncomfortable temperatures inside the home.



Anyone interested in learning more about how to prepare their home for the cooler months ahead is encouraged to contact Kay Heating and Air Conditioning, the finest HVAC service Greensboro NC has to offer.



About Kay Heating and Air Conditioning

Kay Heating and Air Conditioning has certified Greensboro HVAC technicians with the heating and air conditioning experience to repair all makes and models of heating, air conditioning, and ventilation equipment. Kay Heating and Air Conditioning’s technicians are backed up with an in-house support team to provide technical service. Each technician at Kay Heating and Air Conditioning has been CFC certified and continues to attend training classes on all brands of heating and air conditioning equipment. Kay Heating and Air Conditioning also stocks parts to ensure prompt and reliable air conditioning repair in Greensboro NC. For more information, please visit: www.kayheating.com.