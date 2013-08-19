The Henry Armstrong Foundation Honors Boxing Legend with a Limited Edition 75th Anniversary T-Shirt.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- The Henry Armstrong Foundation announced this week that they are now offering a limited run T-shirt to commemorate Henry Armstrong’s 75th Anniversary of becoming the only fighter in boxing history to hold three world boxing titles simultaneously, in three different weight divisions within a 10-month period on August 17, 1938, at Madison Square Garden. The T-shirt will be offered to donors as a bonus who donates $30.00 or more to the Henry Armstrong Foundation.



Proceeds from the donation of the T-Shirt will benefit those who are less fortunate in Henry Armstrong’s honor.



Henry Armstrong’s image and a true copy of his signature are inscribed on a custom T-Shirt made in the U.S.A.



(Printed on front of T-shirt)



Boxing Legend Henry Armstrong’s 75th Anniversary of making boxing history on August 17, 1938 at Madison Square Garden, Armstrong’s image and signature and the words 3x World Champion in 10 months Simultaneously, Featherweight, Welterweight, Lightweight and the Armstrong Foundation website www.henryarmstrongfoundation.org.



Shipping and handling are included only in the United States. All donations are fully tax deductible.



About the Henry Armstrong Foundation

Founded in 2005, the Henry Armstrong Foundation continues to partner with other organizations, such as The Midnight Mission and Feed the Children.



The mission of the Foundation is to honor the memory and spirit of World Triple Champion Boxer Henry Armstrong by improving the quality of life for those who are less fortunate and by feeding the poor, providing scholarships to financially needy students, and supporting the youth through our positive thinking mentoring youth program.



One of our ultimate goals is to develop a new youth learning center to replace the old one founded in 1952 by Armstrong, to empower and enhance their self-esteem through entrepreneur/vocational training and sports programs in the city of Los Angeles.



Visit www.henryarmstrongfoundation.org to make a donation today and help us to help others.



For more information on sponsorships or volunteer opportunities, visit: www.henryarmstrongfoundation.org



Media Only Contact

Edward Scott, Jr.

of The Henry Armstrong Foundation, Inc.

323-533-2313

Scottedward1@aol.com