The Henry Armstrong Foundation Is Asking for Support in Raising $75,000.00, in Honor of Boxing Legend Henry Armstrong's 75th Anniversary of Making Boxing History on August 17, 1938.

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- The Henry Armstrong Foundation announced this week that they are appealing to all media, boxing fans, professional boxers, promoters, trainers, commentators and the general public, for their support; in honoring Undisputed Three Time World Champion Boxer Henry Armstrong’s 75th Anniversary of making boxing history at Madison Square Garden winning a split decision against Lou Amber for the lightweight championship of the world on August 17, 1938.



Funds raised will be used in Armstrong’s honor to feed the homeless men, women and children on Los Angeles’ Skid Row, through the Midnight Mission, an organization that was very dear to my grandfather’s heart, and Feed The Children organization, along with providing scholarships to underprivileged high school senior students and incentive gifts for our positive thinking mentoring youth program. All donations are fully tax deductible.



Edward Scott, Jr., grandson and founder of the Henry Armstrong Foundation commented, “I’m so glad my Granddad did not get discouraged after getting knocked out in the third round in his first professional fight. His determination not to give up in spite of his circumstances is one of the things I admired about him. Case in point, he swallows his own blood for six rounds to win that third title from Lou Ambers and make boxing history on August 17, 1938. To date, he is the only boxer in boxing history to hold three world boxing titles simultaneously, in three different weight divisions within a 10-month period during 1938”.



About the Henry Armstrong Foundation:



Founded in 2005, the Henry Armstrong Foundation continues to partner with other organizations, such as The Midnight Mission and Feed the Children.



The mission of the Foundation is to honor the memory and spirit of World Triple Champion Boxer Henry Armstrong by improving the quality of life for those who are less fortunate and by feeding the poor, providing scholarships to financially needy students, and supporting the youth through our positive thinking mentoring youth program.



One of our ultimate goals is to develop a new youth learning center to replace the old one founded in 1952 by Armstrong, to empower and enhance their self-esteem through entrepreneur/vocational training and sports programs in the city of Los Angeles.



Please visit: http://www.HenryArmstrongFoundation.org and make a contribution and receive a tax deduction and a bonus gift item Today! Hurry, Limited Quantities Available!



For more information on sponsorships or volunteer opportunities, visit: www.henryarmstrongfoundation.org.



Media Only Contact:

Edward Scott, Jr.



of The Henry Armstrong Foundation, Inc.

+1-323-533-2313

Scottedward1@aol.com