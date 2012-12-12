Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2012 -- The Henry Armstrong Foundation seeks support in raising $100,000.00, in honor of Boxing Legend Henry Armstrong’s 100th Birthday on December 12, 2012.



The Henry Armstrong Foundation announced this week that they are appealing to all media, boxing fans, professional boxers, promoters, trainers, commentators and the general public, for their support; in honoring Undisputed Three Time World Champion Boxer Henry Armstrong’s 100th Birthday.



Funds raised will be used in Armstrong’s honor to feed the homeless men, women and children on Los Angeles’ Skid Row, through the Midnight Mission, an organization that was very dear to my grandfather’s heart, and Feed The Children organization, along with providing scholarships to underprivileged High School Senior students. All donations are fully tax deductable.



Edward Scott, Jr., grandson and founder of the Henry Armstrong Foundation commented, “What isn’t widely known is that there was a time in his life before he achieved championship status when circumstances rendered him homeless, penniless, and in need of basic sustenance, he sought refuge and support from The Midnight Mission in downtown Los Angeles. Mr. Armstrong utilized the services extended to him in the winter of 1930, and went on to achieve a life of great personal success, as well as being of tremendous service to others. We are very grateful to The Midnight Mission.”



The scholarships were implemented to honor Mr. Armstrong who had a dream of attending medical school, but lacked the financial resources. As an alternative, he decided to pursue boxing as a career and rose to the top.



To date, he is the only boxer in boxing history to hold three world boxing titles simultaneously, in three different weight divisions within a 10-month period during 1938.



His wishes were to continue empowering youth to realize their dreams. As a result, in the memory of Henry Armstrong, the scholarships are designed to help eliminate financial boundaries for High School Seniors who want to attend college and to promote more equal opportunity in college attendance.



About the Henry Armstrong Foundation

Founded in 2005, the Henry Armstrong Foundation continues to partner with other organizations, such as The Midnight Mission and Feed the Children. They also support other youth programs. One of its ultimate goals is to develop a new youth center to replace the old one founded in 1952, and to empower and enhance young people’s self-esteem through entrepreneur/vocational training and sports programs in the city of Los Angeles.



