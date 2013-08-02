The Herbal Remedy That Reverses Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)

Paramus, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- The advent of “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program” is a blessing to the whole world! At least those facing chronic kidney disease (CKD) have a hope and guarantee to get back on toes, go to job, jog the dog and tend the garden.



For some people, unfortunate to say, it has been too late. They already suffered from chronic kidney disease (CKD) and passed off the scene before true knowledge about this deathly monster dawned upon the earth. Others lived in the modern era of exponential information explosion yet for some somber reasons, they couldn’t access helpful information – they faced all the miseries in the shadow of ignorance; ended up in dialysis or got a transplant or left us altogether. A worse situation is of those who saw the light but couldn’t afford a dime. For you, the light is here; we are going to present you an all-natural holistic strategy to reverse your chronic kidney disease (CKD) and transform the gloom in your face into a gleaming youthful smile.



“The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program” has all the pluses you can imagine. A critical problem like chronic kidney disease (CKD) would drain all the finances of the family to save a life. Worse, it may attack the sole bread winner! This program cuts costs to the bone. It is drug free, just putting an informed twist in your daily diet with herbal remedies for chronic kidney disease (CKD). You get over 20 natural ways to improve kidney function and avoid dialysis! You also get to learn what foods would aggravate the situation.



Before Robert Galarowicz developed “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program”, he was in a worse situation than most patients of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Problems. He talks of sharing with you the “scary truth”! He underwent all the excruciating pangs of the disease: “Since 22 years old I have lived with every aspect of chronic kidney disease (CKD) from progressing renal kidney failure to being on dialysis for 2 ½ years and for the last 9 years living with a kidney transplant ...”



Many people have tried out the “The All Natural Kidney Health & Kidney Function Restoration Program”. Not a person sent a negative comment. Eliazar of Brooklyn, New York had a word to share with Robert after following the program. He said, “Robert, here is my blood work I said I would send if your program worked. Creatinine from 3.2 to 2.0, GFR from 16 to 39 (More than doubled), potassium, cholesterol and albumin, all normal. I thank you from the bottom of my heart. You have no idea how much this means to me and my family.”



Medical experts have also been pulled by curiosity to see what this wonder program Robert Galarowicz is using to rescue many people from terribly hopeless situations. Physicians have a fanatic following for drugs and machines; herbal remedy could evoke a dash of skepticism. But not until they started doing a confirmation check: Radu Kramer, M.D., said, “"As a Nephrologist (medical doctor for kidney diseases) with 20 years of research and experience treating all forms of chronic kidney disease, I've seen a great deal of misinformation. As I read through this program, I've been impressed by how well researched and comprehensive it is. There is no hype, just well researched kidney treatment options. The program gives you the information to help your chronic kidney disease (CKD) with diet, herbal remedies, natural treatments and overlooked areas of conventional medicine. I recommend it to patients and have seen the results first hand. This program can help anyone with renal disease."”



It is your turn now, your turn to know what to eat and what to avoid, what to do and what not to do, your turn to reverse your kidney problem in a natural, holistic and cost effective hassle free way. No more doctors wielding prickly needles and scary tubes, just good food. Take action today, get back on toes tomorrow!



Herbal Remedy That Reverses Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD)



