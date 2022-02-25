The Hertsmere Offers State-of-the-Art Driving Range Facilities Powered by Toptracer to Golfers of All Ages and Abilities

Hertfordshire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2022 -- A newly opened and refurbished golf course located in Elstree, Hertfordshire, The Hertsmere is home to a state-of-the-art driving range powered by Toptracer technology. With the integration of this industry leading ball tracking technology, golfers can receive instant feedback on the accuracy of their shot in order to make improvements to their game on the fly. In addition, golfers of all ages and abilities can compete against friends and family members in a number of skills games, such as 'Closest to the Pin' and the 'Par 3 Challenge' to see who can claim bragging rights about their game. To enquire about the range of facilities and services they offer, please visit The Hertsmere's website for more information.



Talking about their golf facilities, a representative from the company stated, "From experienced and competitive players keen to get some practice in, to complete beginners who just want a hand teeing off or to gain access to golfing tuition, our driving range powered by Toptracer provides individuals of all ages and abilities with the opportunity to participate in and enjoy the great game of golf. With a range of state-of-the-art facilities currently on site, and many more coming over the coming months, The Hertsmere has the goal of becoming the new home of golf in Hertfordshire."



About The Hertsmere

The Hertsmere is the new home of family golf in Hertfordshire and North West London. With a state-of-the-art, 26-bay driving range powered by Toptracer technology, visitors can experience golf like never before. With ball tracking technology and live feedback provided after each shot, you can make adjustments to your game on the fly and track your progress in real time. In addition to their course, 1:2:1 tuition services and Driving Range powered by Toptracer, visitors can explore the great outdoors via our network of walking trails through 180 acres of tranquil countryside.



