The Hertsmere Opens Airstream Food Shack Providing Food and Drinks on the Driving Range

Elstree, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/23/2022 -- A prominent golf facility in the UK, The Hertsmere opens Airstream food shack to provide food and drinks to golfers at the driving range. The food shack is a perfect place for you to refuel your energy while playing golf. Their menu is available all day with new bites and sharing platters to enjoy with friends including nachos, chicken wings and epic burgers that can fill you with all the right flavours.



All of the ingredients they use are locally sourced and adapted seasonally, ensuring wonderful tasty food. The food shack has a full menu of meaty, vegetarian and plant-based dishes, serving up something for everyone. They also have a wide selection of drinks that are a perfect accompaniment to the food you eat. For more information, you can go to The Hertsmere's website.



When talking about their Airstream food shack, a representative for the company stated, "Spend time improving your swing in a relaxed, dynamic but social environment with wholesome snacks and drinks from our driving range food shack. Drinks and light snacks are available within our golf driving range facilities so that you don't have to take your eye off the ball to revive and refuel. Just grab a drink and a bite to eat and enjoy getting in some golf practice."



The Hertsmere is one of the most well-known golf facilities in Hertfordshire that provides ultimate leisure activities for people to enjoy. Their golf campus is perfect for beginners who want a hand teeing off with tuition or practice on the golf driving range. Their top-quality golf facilities are designed to fit into your lifestyle and help you to improve and enjoy your game.



About The Hertsmere

The Hertsmere is the new home of family golf in Hertfordshire and North West London. With a state-of-the-art, 26-bay driving range powered by Toptracer technology, visitors can experience golf like never before. With ball tracking technology and live feedback provided after each shot, you can make adjustments to your game on the fly and track your progress in real time. In addition to their course, 1:2:1 tuition services and Driving Range powered by Toptracer, visitors can explore the great outdoors via our network of walking trails through 180 acres of tranquil countryside.



