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The HetNet Bible (Small Cells and Carrier WiFi) - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts: 2013 - 2020 - with an Evaluation of DAS & Cloud RAN

 

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The HetNet Bible (Small Cells and Carrier WiFi) - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts: 2013 - 2020 - With an Evaluation of DAS & Cloud RAN market report to its offering
Driven by in-building wireless coverage requirements and the growing influx of mobile broadband data traffic, a traditional macrocell based cellular network deployment is not deemed to be a sufficient solution to address the coverage and capacity needs of today’s wireless subscribers.

Wireless carriers are thus exploring options to offload additional coverage and capacity to alternatives such as strategically deployed small cells and WiFi access points, which have so far been deployed by more than 150 global wireless carriers. Adding further to the heterogeneity  are alternative deployment models such as Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and the emerging Cloud Radio Access Networks (RAN) architecture which concentrates the processing of the RAN segment of a mobile network in one or more centralized data centers.

Driven by the thriving ecosystem, we expect small cells and carrier WiFi deployments to account for nearly $352 Billion in mobile data service revenues by the end of 2020, while overall spending on HetNet infrastructure is expected to reach $42 Billion annually during the same period.

This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global small cells and carrier WiFi market, together with an evaluation of the DAS and Cloud RAN technology.  In addition to covering the technology, business case, the challenges, standardization initiatives, the industry’s roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies, vendor service/product strategies and strategic recommendations, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the market from 2013 till 2020, including individual revenue and shipment projections of small cells, carrier WiFi, small cell backhaul, Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS), DAS, Cloud RAN, Self-Organizing Network (SON) and mobile data services across six geographical regions.

Also provided are historical figures for 2010, 2011 and 2012. The report comes with an associated XLS datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.

Key Findings:

The report has the following key findings:

Small cells, carrier WiFi, DAS and Cloud RAN infrastructure investments will account for a $42 Billion HetNet ecosystem by 2020

Small cells and carrier WiFi deployments are expected to carry more than 60% of all mobile network data traffic by 2020, which will account for $352 Billion in mobile data service revenue

At present, the small cells and carrier WiFi infrastructure value chain is highly fragmented with ‘pure-play’ and incumbent macrocell vendors battling to gain a higher share of the market

SNS Research expects the value chain to consolidate over the coming years following several future acquisitions such as the recent takeover of Ubiquisys by Cisco

Eyeing the momentum behind small cell deployments, several DAS vendors (such as BTI Wireless) are now entering the small cell market

While it is a preferred opinion among wireless carriers, aggregating outdoor small cell backhaul with macrocell infrastructure may prove to be a well challenging task. Consequently the demand for small cell backhauling has opened a new opportunity for investment, which will be a market worth nearly $6 Billion by 2020.

Topics Covered:

The report covers the following topics:

Small cell, carrier WiFi, DAS,  Cloud RAN, Mobile Content Distribution Networks (CDNs) & HetNet technology and architecture

Integration and offloading technology for carrier WiFi and small cells

Market drivers and key benefits of small cells and carrier WiFi-    Challenges and Inhibitors to the small cells and carrier WiFi ecosystem

Small cell and carrier WiFi industry roadmap: 2010 – 2020

Small cell and carrier WiFi value chain

Vendor landscape and acquisitions

Small cell and carrier WiFi deployment models

Vertical markets for small cell and carrier WiFi deployments

Small cell backhaul technology, requirements and key issues

Standardization and regulatory initiatives

Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS)

Small cells, SCaaS and carrier WiFi deployment case studies

Industry, wireless carrier and vendor commitments to small cells and carrier WiFi

Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology

Profiles and market positioning assessment (current strategy, target market and products/services) for the following players in the HetNet market: ‘Pure-Play’ and specialist small cell vendors, DAS & repeater solution providers, carrier WiFi focused vendors, Cloud RAN solution providers, HetNet focused SON solution providers, Wireless network (Macrocell, Core) infrastructure vendors, chipset, software & component vendors, technology providers, WiFi network providers and small cell backhaul solution providers

Conclusion and strategic recommendations for HetNet solution vendors, wireless carriers and macrocell infrastructure vendors.

Market analysis and forecasts for the industry's revenue including the following submarkets:

Small Cells

Carrier WiFi

Small Cell Backhaul

Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS)

Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)

Cloud RAN

Self-Organizing Network (SON) Solutions

Mobile Network Data Service

Small cell forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following  categories:

RAN Technology

GSM/W-CDMA/HSPA

CDMA-2000/EV-DO

LTE FDD

TD-LTE

WiMAX

Deployment Model

Home/Residential

Enterprise

Metro

Rural

Cell Size

Femtocells

Picocells

Microcells

Carrier WiFi forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following  categories:

Equipment Category

Access Points

Access Point Controllers

Integration Approach

Managed WiFi Offload

Unmanaged ‘Open Access’ WiFi

Small cell backhaul forecasts (revenue) are categorized in the following technology categories:

Ethernet over Copper

Ethernet over Fiber

DSL modems and DSLAMs

Non Line of Sight (NLOS) Microwave (Sub-6GHz spectrum)

Point to Point (PTP) Microwave (6-60GHz)

Point to Multipoint (PTMP) Microwave (6-60GHz)

Millimeter Wave (Unlicensed 60GHz spectrum)

Millimeter Wave (Licensed 60GHz spectrum)

Satellite

Mobile network data service forecasts (throughput and revenue) are categorized in the following access network technology categories:

Macrocell Network

Small Cells

Carrier WiFi

DAS

Regional forecasts are categorized in the following 6 categories

North America

Asia Pacific

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

Latin & Central America

Key Questions Answered:

The report answers to the following key questions.

What are the key market drivers and challenges in the small cells and carrier WiFi market and the wider HetNet ecosystem?

How big is the HetNet market, and how much revenue will it generate in 2020?

What will be the installed base of small cells and carrier WiFi access points in 2020?

Which geographical regions offer the greatest growth potential for HetNet deployments?

What is the service revenue for mobile data services delivered over small cells and carrier WiFi, and how will this vary overtime?

How are investments on DAS technology impacting the small cells and carrier WiFi market?

What is the Cloud RAN concept, and how does it affect the small cells and carrier WiFi market?

Which technology will be predominant in the small cell backhaul ecosystem and is there a market for satellite based small cell backhaul?

Is there a market for rural small cell deployments?

How big is the opportunity for Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS)?

How is the HetNet value chain structured and how will it evolve overtime?

What opportunities does the HetNet ecosystem offer to infrastructure vendors and other players involved in the value chain?

What strategies should infrastructure vendors and wireless carriers adopt to capitalize on the HetNet opportunity?

List of Companies Mentioned:

The following companies have been mentioned in the report.

3GPP

4ipnet

6WIND S.A.

Ablaze

Accel Partners

Accuris Networks

Acer

Acme Packet

Actix

Adara Venture Partners

ADLINK Technology

Advanced RF Technologies

Advanced Wireless Technology Group (AWTG)

Aepona

Agilent Technologies

AICENT

Aircom International

AirHop Communications

Airspan

Airvana

AJ Telecom Group

Albtelecom

Alcatel-Lucent

Alpha Networks

Altera

Altobridge

Alvarion

AlwaysOn

Amadeus Capital Partners

Amdocs

American Tower Corporation

Andrew Corporation

Anixter

Anritsu

Anvaya Networks

Anziva Technologies

Aoptix

Applied Communication Sciences

Aptilo Networks

Argela

Aria

Aricent

Arieso

ARItel

Arqiva

Aruba Networks

Asahi Kasei Microdevices

Askey Computer Corporation

ASOCS Ltd

Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB) –  Japan

Astellia

ASUS

AT&T

AT&T Mobility

Athena Wireless Communications

Atomico

Augere Bangladesh

August Capital

Avanti

Avaya

AveA

Aviat Networks

Axell Wireless

Axis Teknologies

Babilon-T

BandwidthX

Batelco

Beeline

BelAir Networks

Belgacom

Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS)

Bell Mobility

Best Western

Bharti Airtel

Birdstep Technology ASA

BL Companies

Black & Veatch

Black Box Corporation

BLiNQ Networks

BluWan

Boingo Wireless

Bouygues Telecom

BridgeWave Communications

Broadband Forum

Broadcom

BroadHop

BroadSoft

BSG Wireless

BSkyB

BSNL

BT

BTI Wireless

BURCO

Byers Engineering Company

Cable & Wireless Communications

CableLabs

Cablevision

Cambium Networks

Cambridge Broadband Networks (CBNL)

Carolina West Wireless

Cavium

CCI Systems

CCS

CDMA Development Group (CDG)

Celcite

Cell C South Africa

Cellcom

Cellcom Israel Ltd

CellO

Cellular Asset Management

Cellular One of East Central Illinois

Cellular Specialties Inc. (Now CSI Solutions Group of Goodman Networks)

Cellvine

Ceragon

Charles River Ventures

China Communications Standards Association (CCSA) –  China

China Mobile

China Netcom

China Telecom (China Telecommunications Corporation)

China Unicom (China United Network Communications Group Company Limited)

Chunghwa Telecom

Cincintaci Bell

Cisco

Claro

ClearSky

Clearwire

Cloudberry Mobile

CM Capital

CNS

Coherent Logix

Colt Telecom

Comba Telecom

Comcast

CommScope

Communications Components, Inc. (CCI)

Conexant

Connectivity Wireless

Contela

Continuous Computing

Coral Group

Corning

Cosmote

Cox Communications

Craig Wireless

Crown Castle

CS Corporation

CTIA

Cuddy & Feder, LLP

Dali Wireless

Dapu Telecom

DAS Advisers

Datang Mobile

Datang Telecom

Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP

Delta Partners

Deltanode

DesignArt Networks

Deutsche Telekom

Devicescape Software

Dish Network

D-Link Corporation

DoCoMo interTouch (USA) Inc.

DragonWave

Draka — Prysmian Group

Du

E-Band Communications

Eden Rock Communications

Edgewater Wireless

EDX Wireless

EE (Everything Everywhere)

Eircom

Enterprise Partners

Ericsson

Ericsson-LG

Errigal

Ethertronics

Etisalat

ETRI

EXFO

ExteNet Systems

Eye-Fi

Fareastone

FastBack Networks

Flash Wireless

FON Wireless

Foundation Capital

Free Mobile

Freescale Semiconductor

Front Porch

Fujitsu

Fujitsu Siemens

Fullerton Engineering Consultants Inc.

Galtronics

Genband

General Communication Inc. (GCI)

Global Telecom Holding (formerly Orascom)

Global Tower Partners

GoNet Systems

Goodman Networks

Google

Gore (W. L. Gore & Associates)

GoS Networks

Granite Ventures

Green Mountain Communications Inc.

Green Packet

GSMA

Hay Systems Limited (HSL)

Haymaker Technologies

HFR Inc.

Hilton

Hitachi

Hitachi Cable Networks

Hitachi Communication Technologies America (Hitachi CTA)

Honeywell

HP

HTC

Huawei

Huber and Suhner (H+S)

Hutchison Global Communications

Hypower Inc.

iBWave

iDirect

Immix Wireless

Index Ventures

Indosat

Infovista

InnerWireless

INOC

InPhase Wireless

InSite Wireless, LLC

Intel Corporation

Intercontinental Hotel Group

InterDigital

Intracom Telecom

Intucell Systems

ip.access

iPass

ISCO International

Isotrope

Iusacell

Jafco Ventures

JDSU

Jersey Telecom

Juni Global

KDDI

KGP Logistics

Kineto Wireless

Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co

Korea Telecom (KT)

KPN

Lantiq

LG Electronics

LG Uplus

LightPoint Communications

lliad group

Lord & Company Technologies

LSI

Madison Dearborn Partners

Marriott International

Matrix Partners

Maverick Corporation

Maxim Integrated

Maxis (Malaysia)

MegaFon

Mentum

Mesaplexx

metroPCS

Microlab — A Division of Wireless Telecom Group

Microsoft

MIKOM

mimoOn

Mindspeed Technologies

Minieum Networks

Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS)

MobileAccess

Mobily

Moldtelecom

Mosaic Telecom

Motorola Mobility

Motorola Solutions

Movilnet Venezuela

Movistar

MTC

Nash Technologies

NEC

Netgear

Netgem

Netia Poland

Network Norway

NewPath Networks

Nexius

NextG Networks

NextGenTel

Nextivity

NextWave Wireless

Node-H

Nokia

Nokia Siemens Networks

Nomadix

Nomor Research

Nortel

Nsight

NTT Broadband Platform

NTT Communications

NTT DoCoMo

NTT-ME

O2 (Telefónica UK Limited)

Octasic

Oi Brasil

Omantel

Open Mobile Alliance (OMA)

Opticon

Optimus Portugal

Option N.V.

Optiway

Optus

Opus Capital

Oracle

Orange (France Telecom)

Orange Israel

Orange Romania

PCCW

Pennington Law Firm

Percello

Phillips Lytle, LLP

picoChip

Pletronics

Portugal Telecom

Powerwave Technologies

Psion

PT Telkom

PTS

Public Mobile

Public Wireless

PureWave Networks

Quadriga Worldwide

Qualcomm

Qualcomm Atheros

Qualcomm Technologies

Qucell

Quortus

Radisys

RADWIN

Rakon

Red.es

Reliance Telecom

Republic Wireless

Retis

Reverb Networks

RF Connect

RF Window

RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)

RIM

Rogers Wireless

R-TRON

Ruckus Wireless

Sagemcom

SAI Technology

Samsung

Samsung Electronics

Samsung Ventures Europe

SBA Communications

Sequoia Capital

Sercom

SFR

Sharp

Shasta Ventures

Shaw Communications

Shyam Telecom

Siemens

Siklu

SingTel

Sistel Networks

SK Telecom

SK Telesys

Skype

Small Cell Forum

Smart Communications Inc (PLTD Philippines)

Smith Micro Software

SoftBank

SOLiD Technologies

Southern Cross Venture Partners

SpiderCloud

Sprint

StarHub

Starwood

STC

Stoke

Sub10 Systems

Sunwave Communications

Swisscom

Sym Technology

Symmetricom

Syniverse Technologies

Sysnet Integrators

Taiwan Mobile

Talley

Tango Networks

Taqua

Tarana Wireless

Tata Elxsi

Tata Teleservices

TDC

Technology Committee (TTC) – Japan

Tekelec

TEKTELIC Communications

Tele2 Sweden

Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM)

Telecommunications Association (TTA) –  Korea

Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) – USA

Telefónica

Telefónica Moviles

Telenor

Telenor Group

Telenor Sweden

TeliaSonera

Telstra

Telus Mobility

Tempest Telecom

TESSCO

Texas Christian University

Texas Instruments

The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.

The Cloud

The Family Office

Three UK

Time Warner Cable

TMC

TRUE

T-Mobile Austria

T-Mobile UK

T-Mobile USA

TOT Thailand

Towerstream Corporation

TRaC Global

Transit Wireless

Turkcell

TVM Capital GmbH

Tyco Electronics Connectivity

U.S. Cellular

Ubee Interactive

Ubee-AirWalk

Ubidyne GmBH

u-blox

Union Wireless

University of Western Ontario (Western University Canada)

Uniwill

Verizon Wireless

Vimpelcom (Russia)

Virgin Media

Vodafone

Vodafone Australia

Vodafone Canada

Vodafone Czech Republic

Vodafone Germany

Vodafone Greece

Vodafone Hungary

Vodafone Ireland

Vodafone Italy

Vodafone Netherlands

Vodafone New Zealand

Vodafone Portugal

Vodafone Qatar

Vodafone Romania

Vodafone Spain

Vodafone UK

Vubiq

Wataniya Telecom

WeFi

Wes-Tec

Westell Technologies

Wi-Ex

WiF Alliance

Wilson Electronics

WiMAX Forum

Wintegra

Wireless Broadband Alliance

Wireless Infrastructure Association (PCIA)

Wistron NeWeb Corp (WNC)

Xilinx

Yota (Russia)

Zain Bahrain

Zain Kuwait

Zain Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA)

ZinWave

ZON Portugal

ZTE

To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139571/the-hetnet-bible-small-cells-and-carrier-wifi-opportunities-challenges-strategies-and-forecasts-2013-2020-with-an-evaluation-of-das-cloud-ran.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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Source: Reportstack
Posted Wednesday, August 14, 2013 at 11:37 AM CDT - Permalink

 