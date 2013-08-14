Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The HetNet Bible (Small Cells and Carrier WiFi) - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts: 2013 - 2020 - With an Evaluation of DAS & Cloud RAN market report to its offering
Driven by in-building wireless coverage requirements and the growing influx of mobile broadband data traffic, a traditional macrocell based cellular network deployment is not deemed to be a sufficient solution to address the coverage and capacity needs of today’s wireless subscribers.
Wireless carriers are thus exploring options to offload additional coverage and capacity to alternatives such as strategically deployed small cells and WiFi access points, which have so far been deployed by more than 150 global wireless carriers. Adding further to the heterogeneity are alternative deployment models such as Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and the emerging Cloud Radio Access Networks (RAN) architecture which concentrates the processing of the RAN segment of a mobile network in one or more centralized data centers.
Driven by the thriving ecosystem, we expect small cells and carrier WiFi deployments to account for nearly $352 Billion in mobile data service revenues by the end of 2020, while overall spending on HetNet infrastructure is expected to reach $42 Billion annually during the same period.
This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global small cells and carrier WiFi market, together with an evaluation of the DAS and Cloud RAN technology. In addition to covering the technology, business case, the challenges, standardization initiatives, the industry’s roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies, vendor service/product strategies and strategic recommendations, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the market from 2013 till 2020, including individual revenue and shipment projections of small cells, carrier WiFi, small cell backhaul, Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS), DAS, Cloud RAN, Self-Organizing Network (SON) and mobile data services across six geographical regions.
Also provided are historical figures for 2010, 2011 and 2012. The report comes with an associated XLS datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.
Key Findings:
The report has the following key findings:
Small cells, carrier WiFi, DAS and Cloud RAN infrastructure investments will account for a $42 Billion HetNet ecosystem by 2020
Small cells and carrier WiFi deployments are expected to carry more than 60% of all mobile network data traffic by 2020, which will account for $352 Billion in mobile data service revenue
At present, the small cells and carrier WiFi infrastructure value chain is highly fragmented with ‘pure-play’ and incumbent macrocell vendors battling to gain a higher share of the market
SNS Research expects the value chain to consolidate over the coming years following several future acquisitions such as the recent takeover of Ubiquisys by Cisco
Eyeing the momentum behind small cell deployments, several DAS vendors (such as BTI Wireless) are now entering the small cell market
While it is a preferred opinion among wireless carriers, aggregating outdoor small cell backhaul with macrocell infrastructure may prove to be a well challenging task. Consequently the demand for small cell backhauling has opened a new opportunity for investment, which will be a market worth nearly $6 Billion by 2020.
Topics Covered:
The report covers the following topics:
Small cell, carrier WiFi, DAS, Cloud RAN, Mobile Content Distribution Networks (CDNs) & HetNet technology and architecture
Integration and offloading technology for carrier WiFi and small cells
Market drivers and key benefits of small cells and carrier WiFi- Challenges and Inhibitors to the small cells and carrier WiFi ecosystem
Small cell and carrier WiFi industry roadmap: 2010 – 2020
Small cell and carrier WiFi value chain
Vendor landscape and acquisitions
Small cell and carrier WiFi deployment models
Vertical markets for small cell and carrier WiFi deployments
Small cell backhaul technology, requirements and key issues
Standardization and regulatory initiatives
Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS)
Small cells, SCaaS and carrier WiFi deployment case studies
Industry, wireless carrier and vendor commitments to small cells and carrier WiFi
Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology
Profiles and market positioning assessment (current strategy, target market and products/services) for the following players in the HetNet market: ‘Pure-Play’ and specialist small cell vendors, DAS & repeater solution providers, carrier WiFi focused vendors, Cloud RAN solution providers, HetNet focused SON solution providers, Wireless network (Macrocell, Core) infrastructure vendors, chipset, software & component vendors, technology providers, WiFi network providers and small cell backhaul solution providers
Conclusion and strategic recommendations for HetNet solution vendors, wireless carriers and macrocell infrastructure vendors.
Market analysis and forecasts for the industry's revenue including the following submarkets:
Small Cells
Carrier WiFi
Small Cell Backhaul
Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS)
Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)
Cloud RAN
Self-Organizing Network (SON) Solutions
Mobile Network Data Service
Small cell forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following categories:
RAN Technology
GSM/W-CDMA/HSPA
CDMA-2000/EV-DO
LTE FDD
TD-LTE
WiMAX
Deployment Model
Home/Residential
Enterprise
Metro
Rural
Cell Size
Femtocells
Picocells
Microcells
Carrier WiFi forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following categories:
Equipment Category
Access Points
Access Point Controllers
Integration Approach
Managed WiFi Offload
Unmanaged ‘Open Access’ WiFi
Small cell backhaul forecasts (revenue) are categorized in the following technology categories:
Ethernet over Copper
Ethernet over Fiber
DSL modems and DSLAMs
Non Line of Sight (NLOS) Microwave (Sub-6GHz spectrum)
Point to Point (PTP) Microwave (6-60GHz)
Point to Multipoint (PTMP) Microwave (6-60GHz)
Millimeter Wave (Unlicensed 60GHz spectrum)
Millimeter Wave (Licensed 60GHz spectrum)
Satellite
Mobile network data service forecasts (throughput and revenue) are categorized in the following access network technology categories:
Macrocell Network
Small Cells
Carrier WiFi
DAS
Regional forecasts are categorized in the following 6 categories
North America
Asia Pacific
Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Middle East & Africa
Latin & Central America
Key Questions Answered:
The report answers to the following key questions.
What are the key market drivers and challenges in the small cells and carrier WiFi market and the wider HetNet ecosystem?
How big is the HetNet market, and how much revenue will it generate in 2020?
What will be the installed base of small cells and carrier WiFi access points in 2020?
Which geographical regions offer the greatest growth potential for HetNet deployments?
What is the service revenue for mobile data services delivered over small cells and carrier WiFi, and how will this vary overtime?
How are investments on DAS technology impacting the small cells and carrier WiFi market?
What is the Cloud RAN concept, and how does it affect the small cells and carrier WiFi market?
Which technology will be predominant in the small cell backhaul ecosystem and is there a market for satellite based small cell backhaul?
Is there a market for rural small cell deployments?
How big is the opportunity for Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS)?
How is the HetNet value chain structured and how will it evolve overtime?
What opportunities does the HetNet ecosystem offer to infrastructure vendors and other players involved in the value chain?
What strategies should infrastructure vendors and wireless carriers adopt to capitalize on the HetNet opportunity?
List of Companies Mentioned:
The following companies have been mentioned in the report.
3GPP
4ipnet
6WIND S.A.
Ablaze
Accel Partners
Accuris Networks
Acer
Acme Packet
Actix
Adara Venture Partners
ADLINK Technology
Advanced RF Technologies
Advanced Wireless Technology Group (AWTG)
Aepona
Agilent Technologies
AICENT
Aircom International
AirHop Communications
Airspan
Airvana
AJ Telecom Group
Albtelecom
Alcatel-Lucent
Alpha Networks
Altera
Altobridge
Alvarion
AlwaysOn
Amadeus Capital Partners
Amdocs
American Tower Corporation
Andrew Corporation
Anixter
Anritsu
Anvaya Networks
Anziva Technologies
Aoptix
Applied Communication Sciences
Aptilo Networks
Argela
Aria
Aricent
Arieso
ARItel
Arqiva
Aruba Networks
Asahi Kasei Microdevices
Askey Computer Corporation
ASOCS Ltd
Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB) – Japan
Astellia
ASUS
AT&T
AT&T Mobility
Athena Wireless Communications
Atomico
Augere Bangladesh
August Capital
Avanti
Avaya
AveA
Aviat Networks
Axell Wireless
Axis Teknologies
Babilon-T
BandwidthX
Batelco
Beeline
BelAir Networks
Belgacom
Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS)
Bell Mobility
Best Western
Bharti Airtel
Birdstep Technology ASA
BL Companies
Black & Veatch
Black Box Corporation
BLiNQ Networks
BluWan
Boingo Wireless
Bouygues Telecom
BridgeWave Communications
Broadband Forum
Broadcom
BroadHop
BroadSoft
BSG Wireless
BSkyB
BSNL
BT
BTI Wireless
BURCO
Byers Engineering Company
Cable & Wireless Communications
CableLabs
Cablevision
Cambium Networks
Cambridge Broadband Networks (CBNL)
Carolina West Wireless
Cavium
CCI Systems
CCS
CDMA Development Group (CDG)
Celcite
Cell C South Africa
Cellcom
Cellcom Israel Ltd
CellO
Cellular Asset Management
Cellular One of East Central Illinois
Cellular Specialties Inc. (Now CSI Solutions Group of Goodman Networks)
Cellvine
Ceragon
Charles River Ventures
China Communications Standards Association (CCSA) – China
China Mobile
China Netcom
China Telecom (China Telecommunications Corporation)
China Unicom (China United Network Communications Group Company Limited)
Chunghwa Telecom
Cincintaci Bell
Cisco
Claro
ClearSky
Clearwire
Cloudberry Mobile
CM Capital
CNS
Coherent Logix
Colt Telecom
Comba Telecom
Comcast
CommScope
Communications Components, Inc. (CCI)
Conexant
Connectivity Wireless
Contela
Continuous Computing
Coral Group
Corning
Cosmote
Cox Communications
Craig Wireless
Crown Castle
CS Corporation
CTIA
Cuddy & Feder, LLP
Dali Wireless
Dapu Telecom
DAS Advisers
Datang Mobile
Datang Telecom
Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP
Delta Partners
Deltanode
DesignArt Networks
Deutsche Telekom
Devicescape Software
Dish Network
D-Link Corporation
DoCoMo interTouch (USA) Inc.
DragonWave
Draka — Prysmian Group
Du
E-Band Communications
Eden Rock Communications
Edgewater Wireless
EDX Wireless
EE (Everything Everywhere)
Eircom
Enterprise Partners
Ericsson
Ericsson-LG
Errigal
Ethertronics
Etisalat
ETRI
EXFO
ExteNet Systems
Eye-Fi
Fareastone
FastBack Networks
Flash Wireless
FON Wireless
Foundation Capital
Free Mobile
Freescale Semiconductor
Front Porch
Fujitsu
Fujitsu Siemens
Fullerton Engineering Consultants Inc.
Galtronics
Genband
General Communication Inc. (GCI)
Global Telecom Holding (formerly Orascom)
Global Tower Partners
GoNet Systems
Goodman Networks
Google
Gore (W. L. Gore & Associates)
GoS Networks
Granite Ventures
Green Mountain Communications Inc.
Green Packet
GSMA
Hay Systems Limited (HSL)
Haymaker Technologies
HFR Inc.
Hilton
Hitachi
Hitachi Cable Networks
Hitachi Communication Technologies America (Hitachi CTA)
Honeywell
HP
HTC
Huawei
Huber and Suhner (H+S)
Hutchison Global Communications
Hypower Inc.
iBWave
iDirect
Immix Wireless
Index Ventures
Indosat
Infovista
InnerWireless
INOC
InPhase Wireless
InSite Wireless, LLC
Intel Corporation
Intercontinental Hotel Group
InterDigital
Intracom Telecom
Intucell Systems
ip.access
iPass
ISCO International
Isotrope
Iusacell
Jafco Ventures
JDSU
Jersey Telecom
Juni Global
KDDI
KGP Logistics
Kineto Wireless
Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers
Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co
Korea Telecom (KT)
KPN
Lantiq
LG Electronics
LG Uplus
LightPoint Communications
lliad group
Lord & Company Technologies
LSI
Madison Dearborn Partners
Marriott International
Matrix Partners
Maverick Corporation
Maxim Integrated
Maxis (Malaysia)
MegaFon
Mentum
Mesaplexx
metroPCS
Microlab — A Division of Wireless Telecom Group
Microsoft
MIKOM
mimoOn
Mindspeed Technologies
Minieum Networks
Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS)
MobileAccess
Mobily
Moldtelecom
Mosaic Telecom
Motorola Mobility
Motorola Solutions
Movilnet Venezuela
Movistar
MTC
Nash Technologies
NEC
Netgear
Netgem
Netia Poland
Network Norway
NewPath Networks
Nexius
NextG Networks
NextGenTel
Nextivity
NextWave Wireless
Node-H
Nokia
Nokia Siemens Networks
Nomadix
Nomor Research
Nortel
Nsight
NTT Broadband Platform
NTT Communications
NTT DoCoMo
NTT-ME
O2 (Telefónica UK Limited)
Octasic
Oi Brasil
Omantel
Open Mobile Alliance (OMA)
Opticon
Optimus Portugal
Option N.V.
Optiway
Optus
Opus Capital
Oracle
Orange (France Telecom)
Orange Israel
Orange Romania
PCCW
Pennington Law Firm
Percello
Phillips Lytle, LLP
picoChip
Pletronics
Portugal Telecom
Powerwave Technologies
Psion
PT Telkom
PTS
Public Mobile
Public Wireless
PureWave Networks
Quadriga Worldwide
Qualcomm
Qualcomm Atheros
Qualcomm Technologies
Qucell
Quortus
Radisys
RADWIN
Rakon
Red.es
Reliance Telecom
Republic Wireless
Retis
Reverb Networks
RF Connect
RF Window
RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)
RIM
Rogers Wireless
R-TRON
Ruckus Wireless
Sagemcom
SAI Technology
Samsung
Samsung Electronics
Samsung Ventures Europe
SBA Communications
Sequoia Capital
Sercom
SFR
Sharp
Shasta Ventures
Shaw Communications
Shyam Telecom
Siemens
Siklu
SingTel
Sistel Networks
SK Telecom
SK Telesys
Skype
Small Cell Forum
Smart Communications Inc (PLTD Philippines)
Smith Micro Software
SoftBank
SOLiD Technologies
Southern Cross Venture Partners
SpiderCloud
Sprint
StarHub
Starwood
STC
Stoke
Sub10 Systems
Sunwave Communications
Swisscom
Sym Technology
Symmetricom
Syniverse Technologies
Sysnet Integrators
Taiwan Mobile
Talley
Tango Networks
Taqua
Tarana Wireless
Tata Elxsi
Tata Teleservices
TDC
Technology Committee (TTC) – Japan
Tekelec
TEKTELIC Communications
Tele2 Sweden
Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM)
Telecommunications Association (TTA) – Korea
Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) – USA
Telefónica
Telefónica Moviles
Telenor
Telenor Group
Telenor Sweden
TeliaSonera
Telstra
Telus Mobility
Tempest Telecom
TESSCO
Texas Christian University
Texas Instruments
The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.
The Cloud
The Family Office
Three UK
Time Warner Cable
TMC
TRUE
T-Mobile Austria
T-Mobile UK
T-Mobile USA
TOT Thailand
Towerstream Corporation
TRaC Global
Transit Wireless
Turkcell
TVM Capital GmbH
Tyco Electronics Connectivity
U.S. Cellular
Ubee Interactive
Ubee-AirWalk
Ubidyne GmBH
u-blox
Union Wireless
University of Western Ontario (Western University Canada)
Uniwill
Verizon Wireless
Vimpelcom (Russia)
Virgin Media
Vodafone
Vodafone Australia
Vodafone Canada
Vodafone Czech Republic
Vodafone Germany
Vodafone Greece
Vodafone Hungary
Vodafone Ireland
Vodafone Italy
Vodafone Netherlands
Vodafone New Zealand
Vodafone Portugal
Vodafone Qatar
Vodafone Romania
Vodafone Spain
Vodafone UK
Vubiq
Wataniya Telecom
WeFi
Wes-Tec
Westell Technologies
Wi-Ex
WiF Alliance
Wilson Electronics
WiMAX Forum
Wintegra
Wireless Broadband Alliance
Wireless Infrastructure Association (PCIA)
Wistron NeWeb Corp (WNC)
Xilinx
Yota (Russia)
Zain Bahrain
Zain Kuwait
Zain Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA)
ZinWave
ZON Portugal
ZTE
To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit
http://www.reportstack.com/product/139571/the-hetnet-bible-small-cells-and-carrier-wifi-opportunities-challenges-strategies-and-forecasts-2013-2020-with-an-evaluation-of-das-cloud-ran.html
Contact:
Roger Campbell
contactus@reportstack.com
Naperville
Illinois
United States
Ph: 888-789-6604
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