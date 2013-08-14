Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The HetNet Bible (Small Cells and Carrier WiFi) - Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies and Forecasts: 2013 - 2020 - With an Evaluation of DAS & Cloud RAN market report to its offering

Driven by in-building wireless coverage requirements and the growing influx of mobile broadband data traffic, a traditional macrocell based cellular network deployment is not deemed to be a sufficient solution to address the coverage and capacity needs of today’s wireless subscribers.



Wireless carriers are thus exploring options to offload additional coverage and capacity to alternatives such as strategically deployed small cells and WiFi access points, which have so far been deployed by more than 150 global wireless carriers. Adding further to the heterogeneity are alternative deployment models such as Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS) and the emerging Cloud Radio Access Networks (RAN) architecture which concentrates the processing of the RAN segment of a mobile network in one or more centralized data centers.



Driven by the thriving ecosystem, we expect small cells and carrier WiFi deployments to account for nearly $352 Billion in mobile data service revenues by the end of 2020, while overall spending on HetNet infrastructure is expected to reach $42 Billion annually during the same period.



This report presents an in-depth assessment of the global small cells and carrier WiFi market, together with an evaluation of the DAS and Cloud RAN technology. In addition to covering the technology, business case, the challenges, standardization initiatives, the industry’s roadmap, value chain analysis, deployment case studies, vendor service/product strategies and strategic recommendations, the report also presents comprehensive forecasts for the market from 2013 till 2020, including individual revenue and shipment projections of small cells, carrier WiFi, small cell backhaul, Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS), DAS, Cloud RAN, Self-Organizing Network (SON) and mobile data services across six geographical regions.



Also provided are historical figures for 2010, 2011 and 2012. The report comes with an associated XLS datasheet covering quantitative data from all figures presented within the report.



Key Findings:



The report has the following key findings:



Small cells, carrier WiFi, DAS and Cloud RAN infrastructure investments will account for a $42 Billion HetNet ecosystem by 2020



Small cells and carrier WiFi deployments are expected to carry more than 60% of all mobile network data traffic by 2020, which will account for $352 Billion in mobile data service revenue



At present, the small cells and carrier WiFi infrastructure value chain is highly fragmented with ‘pure-play’ and incumbent macrocell vendors battling to gain a higher share of the market



SNS Research expects the value chain to consolidate over the coming years following several future acquisitions such as the recent takeover of Ubiquisys by Cisco



Eyeing the momentum behind small cell deployments, several DAS vendors (such as BTI Wireless) are now entering the small cell market



While it is a preferred opinion among wireless carriers, aggregating outdoor small cell backhaul with macrocell infrastructure may prove to be a well challenging task. Consequently the demand for small cell backhauling has opened a new opportunity for investment, which will be a market worth nearly $6 Billion by 2020.



Topics Covered:



The report covers the following topics:



Small cell, carrier WiFi, DAS, Cloud RAN, Mobile Content Distribution Networks (CDNs) & HetNet technology and architecture



Integration and offloading technology for carrier WiFi and small cells



Market drivers and key benefits of small cells and carrier WiFi- Challenges and Inhibitors to the small cells and carrier WiFi ecosystem



Small cell and carrier WiFi industry roadmap: 2010 – 2020



Small cell and carrier WiFi value chain



Vendor landscape and acquisitions



Small cell and carrier WiFi deployment models



Vertical markets for small cell and carrier WiFi deployments



Small cell backhaul technology, requirements and key issues



Standardization and regulatory initiatives



Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS)



Small cells, SCaaS and carrier WiFi deployment case studies



Industry, wireless carrier and vendor commitments to small cells and carrier WiFi



Self-Organizing Network (SON) technology



Profiles and market positioning assessment (current strategy, target market and products/services) for the following players in the HetNet market: ‘Pure-Play’ and specialist small cell vendors, DAS & repeater solution providers, carrier WiFi focused vendors, Cloud RAN solution providers, HetNet focused SON solution providers, Wireless network (Macrocell, Core) infrastructure vendors, chipset, software & component vendors, technology providers, WiFi network providers and small cell backhaul solution providers



Conclusion and strategic recommendations for HetNet solution vendors, wireless carriers and macrocell infrastructure vendors.



Market analysis and forecasts for the industry's revenue including the following submarkets:



Small Cells



Carrier WiFi



Small Cell Backhaul



Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS)



Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS)



Cloud RAN



Self-Organizing Network (SON) Solutions



Mobile Network Data Service



Small cell forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following categories:



RAN Technology



GSM/W-CDMA/HSPA



CDMA-2000/EV-DO



LTE FDD



TD-LTE



WiMAX



Deployment Model



Home/Residential



Enterprise



Metro



Rural



Cell Size



Femtocells



Picocells



Microcells



Carrier WiFi forecasts (unit shipments, revenue, installed base) are categorized in the following categories:



Equipment Category



Access Points



Access Point Controllers



Integration Approach



Managed WiFi Offload



Unmanaged ‘Open Access’ WiFi



Small cell backhaul forecasts (revenue) are categorized in the following technology categories:



Ethernet over Copper



Ethernet over Fiber



DSL modems and DSLAMs



Non Line of Sight (NLOS) Microwave (Sub-6GHz spectrum)



Point to Point (PTP) Microwave (6-60GHz)



Point to Multipoint (PTMP) Microwave (6-60GHz)



Millimeter Wave (Unlicensed 60GHz spectrum)



Millimeter Wave (Licensed 60GHz spectrum)



Satellite



Mobile network data service forecasts (throughput and revenue) are categorized in the following access network technology categories:



Macrocell Network



Small Cells



Carrier WiFi



DAS



Regional forecasts are categorized in the following 6 categories



North America



Asia Pacific



Western Europe



Eastern Europe



Middle East & Africa



Latin & Central America



Key Questions Answered:



The report answers to the following key questions.



What are the key market drivers and challenges in the small cells and carrier WiFi market and the wider HetNet ecosystem?



How big is the HetNet market, and how much revenue will it generate in 2020?



What will be the installed base of small cells and carrier WiFi access points in 2020?



Which geographical regions offer the greatest growth potential for HetNet deployments?



What is the service revenue for mobile data services delivered over small cells and carrier WiFi, and how will this vary overtime?



How are investments on DAS technology impacting the small cells and carrier WiFi market?



What is the Cloud RAN concept, and how does it affect the small cells and carrier WiFi market?



Which technology will be predominant in the small cell backhaul ecosystem and is there a market for satellite based small cell backhaul?



Is there a market for rural small cell deployments?



How big is the opportunity for Small Cells as a Service (SCaaS)?



How is the HetNet value chain structured and how will it evolve overtime?



What opportunities does the HetNet ecosystem offer to infrastructure vendors and other players involved in the value chain?



What strategies should infrastructure vendors and wireless carriers adopt to capitalize on the HetNet opportunity?



List of Companies Mentioned:



The following companies have been mentioned in the report.



3GPP



4ipnet



6WIND S.A.



Ablaze



Accel Partners



Accuris Networks



Acer



Acme Packet



Actix



Adara Venture Partners



ADLINK Technology



Advanced RF Technologies



Advanced Wireless Technology Group (AWTG)



Aepona



Agilent Technologies



AICENT



Aircom International



AirHop Communications



Airspan



Airvana



AJ Telecom Group



Albtelecom



Alcatel-Lucent



Alpha Networks



Altera



Altobridge



Alvarion



AlwaysOn



Amadeus Capital Partners



Amdocs



American Tower Corporation



Andrew Corporation



Anixter



Anritsu



Anvaya Networks



Anziva Technologies



Aoptix



Applied Communication Sciences



Aptilo Networks



Argela



Aria



Aricent



Arieso



ARItel



Arqiva



Aruba Networks



Asahi Kasei Microdevices



Askey Computer Corporation



ASOCS Ltd



Association of Radio Industries and Businesses (ARIB) – Japan



Astellia



ASUS



AT&T



AT&T Mobility



Athena Wireless Communications



Atomico



Augere Bangladesh



August Capital



Avanti



Avaya



AveA



Aviat Networks



Axell Wireless



Axis Teknologies



Babilon-T



BandwidthX



Batelco



Beeline



BelAir Networks



Belgacom



Belgacom International Carrier Services (BICS)



Bell Mobility



Best Western



Bharti Airtel



Birdstep Technology ASA



BL Companies



Black & Veatch



Black Box Corporation



BLiNQ Networks



BluWan



Boingo Wireless



Bouygues Telecom



BridgeWave Communications



Broadband Forum



Broadcom



BroadHop



BroadSoft



BSG Wireless



BSkyB



BSNL



BT



BTI Wireless



BURCO



Byers Engineering Company



Cable & Wireless Communications



CableLabs



Cablevision



Cambium Networks



Cambridge Broadband Networks (CBNL)



Carolina West Wireless



Cavium



CCI Systems



CCS



CDMA Development Group (CDG)



Celcite



Cell C South Africa



Cellcom



Cellcom Israel Ltd



CellO



Cellular Asset Management



Cellular One of East Central Illinois



Cellular Specialties Inc. (Now CSI Solutions Group of Goodman Networks)



Cellvine



Ceragon



Charles River Ventures



China Communications Standards Association (CCSA) – China



China Mobile



China Netcom



China Telecom (China Telecommunications Corporation)



China Unicom (China United Network Communications Group Company Limited)



Chunghwa Telecom



Cincintaci Bell



Cisco



Claro



ClearSky



Clearwire



Cloudberry Mobile



CM Capital



CNS



Coherent Logix



Colt Telecom



Comba Telecom



Comcast



CommScope



Communications Components, Inc. (CCI)



Conexant



Connectivity Wireless



Contela



Continuous Computing



Coral Group



Corning



Cosmote



Cox Communications



Craig Wireless



Crown Castle



CS Corporation



CTIA



Cuddy & Feder, LLP



Dali Wireless



Dapu Telecom



DAS Advisers



Datang Mobile



Datang Telecom



Davis Wright Tremaine, LLP



Delta Partners



Deltanode



DesignArt Networks



Deutsche Telekom



Devicescape Software



Dish Network



D-Link Corporation



DoCoMo interTouch (USA) Inc.



DragonWave



Draka — Prysmian Group



Du



E-Band Communications



Eden Rock Communications



Edgewater Wireless



EDX Wireless



EE (Everything Everywhere)



Eircom



Enterprise Partners



Ericsson



Ericsson-LG



Errigal



Ethertronics



Etisalat



ETRI



EXFO



ExteNet Systems



Eye-Fi



Fareastone



FastBack Networks



Flash Wireless



FON Wireless



Foundation Capital



Free Mobile



Freescale Semiconductor



Front Porch



Fujitsu



Fujitsu Siemens



Fullerton Engineering Consultants Inc.



Galtronics



Genband



General Communication Inc. (GCI)



Global Telecom Holding (formerly Orascom)



Global Tower Partners



GoNet Systems



Goodman Networks



Google



Gore (W. L. Gore & Associates)



GoS Networks



Granite Ventures



Green Mountain Communications Inc.



Green Packet



GSMA



Hay Systems Limited (HSL)



Haymaker Technologies



HFR Inc.



Hilton



Hitachi



Hitachi Cable Networks



Hitachi Communication Technologies America (Hitachi CTA)



Honeywell



HP



HTC



Huawei



Huber and Suhner (H+S)



Hutchison Global Communications



Hypower Inc.



iBWave



iDirect



Immix Wireless



Index Ventures



Indosat



Infovista



InnerWireless



INOC



InPhase Wireless



InSite Wireless, LLC



Intel Corporation



Intercontinental Hotel Group



InterDigital



Intracom Telecom



Intucell Systems



ip.access



iPass



ISCO International



Isotrope



Iusacell



Jafco Ventures



JDSU



Jersey Telecom



Juni Global



KDDI



KGP Logistics



Kineto Wireless



Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers



Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co



Korea Telecom (KT)



KPN



Lantiq



LG Electronics



LG Uplus



LightPoint Communications



lliad group



Lord & Company Technologies



LSI



Madison Dearborn Partners



Marriott International



Matrix Partners



Maverick Corporation



Maxim Integrated



Maxis (Malaysia)



MegaFon



Mentum



Mesaplexx



metroPCS



Microlab — A Division of Wireless Telecom Group



Microsoft



MIKOM



mimoOn



Mindspeed Technologies



Minieum Networks



Mobile TeleSystems OJSC (MTS)



MobileAccess



Mobily



Moldtelecom



Mosaic Telecom



Motorola Mobility



Motorola Solutions



Movilnet Venezuela



Movistar



MTC



Nash Technologies



NEC



Netgear



Netgem



Netia Poland



Network Norway



NewPath Networks



Nexius



NextG Networks



NextGenTel



Nextivity



NextWave Wireless



Node-H



Nokia



Nokia Siemens Networks



Nomadix



Nomor Research



Nortel



Nsight



NTT Broadband Platform



NTT Communications



NTT DoCoMo



NTT-ME



O2 (Telefónica UK Limited)



Octasic



Oi Brasil



Omantel



Open Mobile Alliance (OMA)



Opticon



Optimus Portugal



Option N.V.



Optiway



Optus



Opus Capital



Oracle



Orange (France Telecom)



Orange Israel



Orange Romania



PCCW



Pennington Law Firm



Percello



Phillips Lytle, LLP



picoChip



Pletronics



Portugal Telecom



Powerwave Technologies



Psion



PT Telkom



PTS



Public Mobile



Public Wireless



PureWave Networks



Quadriga Worldwide



Qualcomm



Qualcomm Atheros



Qualcomm Technologies



Qucell



Quortus



Radisys



RADWIN



Rakon



Red.es



Reliance Telecom



Republic Wireless



Retis



Reverb Networks



RF Connect



RF Window



RFS (Radio Frequency Systems)



RIM



Rogers Wireless



R-TRON



Ruckus Wireless



Sagemcom



SAI Technology



Samsung



Samsung Electronics



Samsung Ventures Europe



SBA Communications



Sequoia Capital



Sercom



SFR



Sharp



Shasta Ventures



Shaw Communications



Shyam Telecom



Siemens



Siklu



SingTel



Sistel Networks



SK Telecom



SK Telesys



Skype



Small Cell Forum



Smart Communications Inc (PLTD Philippines)



Smith Micro Software



SoftBank



SOLiD Technologies



Southern Cross Venture Partners



SpiderCloud



Sprint



StarHub



Starwood



STC



Stoke



Sub10 Systems



Sunwave Communications



Swisscom



Sym Technology



Symmetricom



Syniverse Technologies



Sysnet Integrators



Taiwan Mobile



Talley



Tango Networks



Taqua



Tarana Wireless



Tata Elxsi



Tata Teleservices



TDC



Technology Committee (TTC) – Japan



Tekelec



TEKTELIC Communications



Tele2 Sweden



Telecom Italia Mobile (TIM)



Telecommunications Association (TTA) – Korea



Telecommunications Industry Association (TIA) – USA



Telefónica



Telefónica Moviles



Telenor



Telenor Group



Telenor Sweden



TeliaSonera



Telstra



Telus Mobility



Tempest Telecom



TESSCO



Texas Christian University



Texas Instruments



The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board.



The Cloud



The Family Office



Three UK



Time Warner Cable



TMC



TRUE



T-Mobile Austria



T-Mobile UK



T-Mobile USA



TOT Thailand



Towerstream Corporation



TRaC Global



Transit Wireless



Turkcell



TVM Capital GmbH



Tyco Electronics Connectivity



U.S. Cellular



Ubee Interactive



Ubee-AirWalk



Ubidyne GmBH



u-blox



Union Wireless



University of Western Ontario (Western University Canada)



Uniwill



Verizon Wireless



Vimpelcom (Russia)



Virgin Media



Vodafone



Vodafone Australia



Vodafone Canada



Vodafone Czech Republic



Vodafone Germany



Vodafone Greece



Vodafone Hungary



Vodafone Ireland



Vodafone Italy



Vodafone Netherlands



Vodafone New Zealand



Vodafone Portugal



Vodafone Qatar



Vodafone Romania



Vodafone Spain



Vodafone UK



Vubiq



Wataniya Telecom



WeFi



Wes-Tec



Westell Technologies



Wi-Ex



WiF Alliance



Wilson Electronics



WiMAX Forum



Wintegra



Wireless Broadband Alliance



Wireless Infrastructure Association (PCIA)



Wistron NeWeb Corp (WNC)



Xilinx



Yota (Russia)



Zain Bahrain



Zain Kuwait



Zain Saudi Arabia (Zain KSA)



ZinWave



ZON Portugal



ZTE



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139571/the-hetnet-bible-small-cells-and-carrier-wifi-opportunities-challenges-strategies-and-forecasts-2013-2020-with-an-evaluation-of-das-cloud-ran.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###