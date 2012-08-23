The Hidden Chamber in the Great Sphinx: New Children's Book Shares Facts and Fun of Ancient Egypt

Carver, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2012 -- Carver, MA – Introducing children to the fascinating world of ancient Egypt, author Linda Cadose is proud to officially announce the launch of her new children’s book, ‘The Hidden Chamber in the Great Sphinx’.



The book, written primarily for middle grade readers, twists a modern day adventure with the mysterious and compelling world of the ancient Egyptians. In short, it’s an engaging and all-consuming story that isn’t to be missed.



Official synopsis:



Two archaeologists, one American and one Egyptian, discover a hidden chamber in the right paw of the Great Sphinx. Inside the chamber, they discover an ancient supercomputer composed of 13 crystal skulls left there thousands of years ago by ancient aliens. A terrorist group calling itself the Islamic Nation steals the supercomputer and kidnaps the protagonist, Dr. Cliff Post. Will he survive? Will the supercomputer be found?



As the author explains, the book contains a unique blend of fact and fiction.



“I believe that children's books should be educational as well as entertaining. My book teaches children about ancient artifacts and discusses the advanced technology that the ancient Egyptians possessed,” Cadose says.



Continuing, “One of my reviewers on Amazon said that she learned more facts about Egypt than she did from a tour of Cairo!”



Since its recent release, the book has garnered many positive reviews.



“This was a fun take on the mysteries of the Egyptian pyramids. While it is fiction, you can tell that the author did her research in the writing of the book,” says one reader, reviewing the book on Amazon.



Due to the its success, Cadose has recently made an eagerly-awaited announcement.



“This book is only first instalment in a series of adventures about the life and work of American archaeologist, Dr. Cliff Post. Be sure to read the second in the series, The Underwater Pyramid in the Bermuda Triangle,” she concludes.



The Hidden Chamber in the Great Sphinx, published by AuthorHouse, is available now from Amazon.



For more information, please visit the author’s official website:

http://www.lindacadose.authorsxpress.com/



About the Author: Linda Cadose

Linda Cadose has been to Egypt in order to research her book. She holds a Master's degree in Technical and Professional Writing from Northeastern University.



Her career as a Registered Respiratory Therapist and teacher has prevented her from seeking a writing career in the past. She has always had an interest in writing and is particularly interested in writing for the juvenile market.



Cadose lives in Carver, MA.