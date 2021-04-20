The Hidden Implications of Removing the QuickBooks Audit Trail

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/20/2021 -- The QuickBooks audit trail or audit log is a security-relevant chronological record or set of records that provide documentary evidence of the sequence of activities that have affected at any time a specific operation, procedure, or event.



The Audit Trail in QuickBooks is automatically enabled and cannot be disabled.



The audit trail presents authority over transactions and entries carried out within the corporate record. This file provides an assessment of the previous transactions or entries which would be helpful in case of any discrepancies that may arise. If an entry has been changed or deleted, there would be several entries for one transaction, in showing the adjustments that were made, the user who made the change, and other key indicators. This prevents identify theft and fraud such as altered check or invoice, duplicate checks, changed dates and payees, as well as complete removal of entries.



The audit trail also helps accountants and bookkeepers who are in search of missing or historical transactions.



On the downside, as the number of transactions increase in a data file, the audit trail grows by a factor of 2. This increases the size of a QuickBooks data file and slows down QuickBooks considerably.



Removing the audit trail brings down the file size of a data file and speeds up QuickBooks. It is also often required to remove the audit trail when handing over data files to government or other agencies such as the CRA and IRS in cases of data audits.



E-Tech's Audit Trail Removal Service is a service to remove the audit trail from a QuickBooks data file. This will reduce the size of the data file by as much as 30 to 50 percent, considerably speeding up the data file. This service will also delete entries in the Voided or Deleted Transactions Summary and Detail reports. Removing the audit trail data does not impact QuickBooks in any way but rather helps in maintaining a low file size and improved performance in QuickBooks. This service works for QuickBooks US, Canada, UK, AU and NZ data files.



