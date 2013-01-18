The High Protein, Low Carb Prodivita Proteine Dieet Diet Introduces Delicious New Dieting Product

Antwerp, Belgium -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2013 -- It is the New Year, so many people have begun to try and lose the weight they committed to losing in their New Year’s Resolution. For people who are looking for a great protein diet, Prodivita has been very successful for many customers. The launch of this new product is just another step in Prodivita’s success as an international powerhouse in protein diet products.



The new Prodivita Garlic Crostini are actually made with garlic flavor in them in order to have an authentic taste that many other protein diet products do not have. The ready-made Garlic Crostini contain no more than113 kcal, 14.7 grams of protein, and 4.35 gram of carbs – of which 0.33 are grams of sugar. These nutritional facts are per 30-gram sachet.



A great benefit of these new Crostini is that they can be enjoyed by even the strictest of dieters on this high protein, low carb program. Prodivita’s Garlic Crostini are allowed in phase 1, which is the strict phase, of the four phases that are in the Prodivita protein diet.



Upon first glance, Prodivita’s Garlic Crostini look yummy, as if they are too tasty to be a protein diet product. However, the Garlic Crostini taste as good as they look and will bring some more flavors into this high protein, low carb diet. Dieting does not have to be miserable; keep introducing new healthy products into the regimen and it will remain more interesting.



To learn more about Prodivita and this high protein diet, visit Prodivita Proteine Dieet online at http://prodivita.be/ .



Prodivita can be contacted online at http://prodivita.be/index.php?route=information/contact, or reached via telephone at +32 (0)11 63 22 39.