The High Speed Internet Access Guide Announces Partnership with Acceller

Allen, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/14/2014 -- The High Speed Internet Access Guide today announced that it has partnered with Acceller to provide exhaustive broadband availability listings for customers across the United States. The new service will easily inform visitors as to all of the broadband Internet connectivity options at their homes and businesses, and it often delivers results that would not otherwise be apparent without painstaking, in-depth, independent research.



"Broadband access has been improving rapidly across the country," company spokesman Richard Thomason stated, "and many people have viable, worthwhile options that they aren't aware of. Our service will give visitors all of the information they need to make the best possible decisions." Many municipalities across the country are serviced by cable companies that have been granted local monopolies, and the Internet options these provide are sometimes thought of by consumers as their only real choices. In fact, however, residents of most areas also have access to DSL, satellite Internet, wireless, and other forms of connectivity that can match or exceed the value, speed, and reliability of cable-based Internet.



"We know how busy people are with other things," Thomason continued, "so we've made sure to make our service as quick and easy to use as possible. After filling out a single form or making a quick phone call, our visitors can become informed as to all of their Internet options." Partner Acceller collates the offerings from a variety of Internet providers, then passes a filtered list to the High Speed Internet Access Guide in real time in response to visitor queries. This system ensures that those seeking new Internet connections or exploring their options for switching from existing ones can obtain actionable, exhaustive results without needing to spend much time doing so.



By collecting all of these options in a one place and displaying them in a single, standardized format, the High Speed Internet Access Guide ensures that those who use its new service will be able to make the best possible choices for their particular situations. Its plain-language comparison tools make it easy for visitors to quickly assess their options without needing to filter through marketing verbiage and other distractions. Guidance available from phone operators and on the company's website can help visitors weigh various plans against one another, as when the greater bandwidth allotments of one option compete with the lower prices of another.



"Our new partnership helps us deliver a service that a lot of people have been waiting for without even knowing it," Thomason said, "and we're thrilled to be able to show our visitors how many options they really have. My own tests of our system quickly revealed a wide range of Internet service providers in my area." The company also provides extensive, in-depth reviews of the services it points out, as well as guides which can help consumers understand the advantages of each distinct type of connection technology.



About the High Speed Internet Access Guide

Founded and operated by industry veterans with deep experience with Internet connectivity, security, and education, the High Speed Internet Access Guide serves as a centralized destination for consumers to explore their broadband options. Backed by the proven, enterprise-class data provision and customer service of partner Acceller, the Guide ensures provides an eminently reliable and secure service for its users.