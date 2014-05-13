The Highline Residences Introduces a New Concept in Luxury Living

Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/13/2014 -- Luxury condos worldwide appear pale in comparison to what is on offer from The Highline Residences. The new condominium project is full of promise and potential. Investors who have always wanted to get a taste of luxury and at the same time wanted to make a sound investment can end their search here at the best condo project in town.



Investors get to choose from 1-4 bedroom suites. These condominiums have been developed keeping in mind the lifestyle needs of the resident. While the design features some of the best luxury amenities, every square inch is functional and can be personalized to suit the needs of the resident. The outside is striking but, the inside is no less. It is the fine attention to detail that gives the interior a sophisticated yet personable look.



The architecture is simply out of this world. A group of highly talented architects and engineers worked on this project and now their dream has become a reality. The launch of the condominiums from The Highline Residences comes at a time when investors are steering their attention towards investing in a one floor plan bearing all their required amenities.



The announcement of the launch of the project is an open invitation to interested parties to come and witness history being made in design and concept. This is also an opportunity for investors to take a look at some of the finest condos in the world. In addition to being a golden standard in design and architecture, the condos are also strategically located to give residents the best experience ever.



About Highline Residences

This is a premier name in real estate bringing forward projects that are truly a testament to the company’s vision of providing world class amenities under one roof. Highline Residences is an up and coming condominium developed by Keppel Land. This residential property consists of 500 units of 1-4 bedroom suites coupled with luxurious facilities.



Residents of these condominiums can get to indulge themselves in a swimming pool, Jacuzzi, reading room, function room, Yoga room, indoor gym, clubhouse as well as hydrotherapy beds. Highline Residences is conveniently located at near Tiong Bahru Plaza and Central Plaza. To know more about these condos and find out what is in store, log onto http://www.the-highline-residences.sg/



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The Highline Residences

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Email: huttonsteam@gmail.com

http://www.the-highline-residences.sg/