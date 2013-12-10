Singapore -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2013 -- The Hillford is Singapore’s first Retirement Resort, which is a self-contained living environment specially designed for the elderly. The Hillford includes units for residential stay, which are compact 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 2 bedroom dual key units. There are condo-like facilities, such as a swimming pool, yoga alcove, golfing green, gardens and landscaping, and even a 24hour concierge service.



More than just a residential condominium, The Hillford has commercial shops at the ground floor, with designated shops allocated to provide goods and services for the elderly. For example, there are restaurants, laundry shop, convenience kiosk, pharmacy, clinic, childcare/nursery/playschool, and an Elder Care Centre, which provides space for community and communal activities.



The Hillford comes with a 60-year lease, which is lesser than the usual 99 year lease for residential units in Singapore. However, the upside that is the lesser lease would translate to a more prudent and affordable price for elderly residents, saving more for other retirement expenses and activities.



The location is also very ideal. Nestled in the quaint neighbourhood of Jalan Jurong Kechil, residents can expect a serene, safe, and quiet living environment. Transport is convenient, as the upcoming train station, Beauty World MRT Station, will be functional in 2015/2016. Eateries and amenities are available at the ground floor commercial shops of The Hillford, but there are also many famous eateries and hypermarkets in the vicinity.



The Hillford is expected to be completed in 2017.



The Hillford Floor Plan



As The Hillford is planned to be a retirement resort, the unit sizes are small and manageable. The 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom, and 2 bedroom dual key units have good floorplan layout. Despite being small in floor area, the square layout provides the resident with spaciousness.



The Hillford Price



Residential units in The Hillford are expected to be in the range of SGD$1,000 to SGD$1,000 per-square-feet. The 1 bedroom unit (398sqft) will be around SGD$400,000 to SGD$480,000, depending on level and facing.



Commercial units are designated use only. As of date, the developer has not confirmed if the commercial units are for sale, and if yes, whether it will be sold to a single entity which will manage the shops, or for sale to individual buyers.



Actual selling prices will be released by the developer on Booking Day.



The Hillford Contact



The Hillford is expected to hold its preview on 28 December 2013. Prospective buyers will be able to enter the showflat to view the model and the showunits.



The Booking Day is on 10 Jan 2014. For more details and information, do contact us.



Name: Luke Lee

Website: http://the-hillford.com.sg/

Contact Info: +65 8666 6341

Address: 480 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh, HDB Hub, #10-01, Singapore 310480