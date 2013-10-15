The Holidays Shop, a Trusted Holiday Apartment Rental Company in Dubai, Has Launched a New Set of Luxurious Furnished Apartments in Dubai's Most Desirable Locations

Dubai, UAE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/15/2013 -- The Holidays Shop, a one-stop shop for all your accommodation needs, has just released a new set of Dubai furnished apartments for rent to their clients. As sources have said, these latest additions are from The Holidays Shop are located at the most desirable locations of Dubai, including Emirates Hills, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Marina and Palm Island Jumeirah. According to the representatives of the Holidays Shop, all their new Dubai apartments for rent have 5 star hotel standards of holiday accommodation in Dubai. On top of that, the people behind The Holidays Shop stress that these latest additions come at very affordable and reasonable prices. By far, this latest development is good news to all tourists who are looking for affordable and luxurious accommodations in Dubai. To check out these new additions from The Holidays Shop, make sure to visit their official website at http://www.holidaysshop.com/.



The people behind The Holidays Shop said that their newest Dubai Holiday apartments have all the modern and luxurious amenities that travelers and tourists in Dubai would need. In addition, their accommodations have the same quality of services to a 5 Stars Hotel or Hotel Apartment. As with a 5 star hotel, an apartment from The Holidays Shop is equipped with swimming pool towels, bath robes and other amenities.



As a client of The Holidays Shop, you will be treated and pampered as if you are a member of the royal family. Not only are their properties fully air conditioned, but each room also comes with a weekly complimentary housekeeping service that includes change of swimming pool towels, bath sleepers, bath robes, sheets, bed lines and all towels. Furthermore, each property comes with a fully equipped fitted kitchen with all kitchens utensils.



If you are looking for an apartment that comes with a fitness center, make sure to choose any of The Holidays Shop’s new cheap holiday apartments Dubai. Basically, all the properties have access to fully equipped gyms. Moreover, each property from The Holidays Shop provides easy access to a Sauna facility.



About The Holidays Shop

Established in 2005, The Holidays Shop is a European owned Company that has been providing reliable solutions for tourists looking for high quality furnished villas and apartments in Dubai. Aside from their superior quality accommodations, The Holidays Shop is also known for providing great discounts in all their bookings. Unlike other holiday apartment rental companies in Dubai, The Holidays Shop offers apartments and villas with no hidden costs, taxes, and bills. Basically, all the prices posted on their website are all inclusive.



Whether you are looking for long term or short term serviced apartments Dubai, The Holidays Shop can provide the right accommodations for your stay in Dubai Palm Island or any other desirable location in Dubai. As an established and trusted service holiday apartment rental company in Dubai, The Holidays Shop offers a wide array of accommodations to all their tourists and guests. From Dubai Holiday apartments to Dubai Villa for rent, The Holidays Shop has all sorts of lodging accommodations that a traveler in Dubai would need.



Contact:

Holidays Shop

DIP 1, CEO Building , Office 107,

PO Box No 212875 Dubai-UAE

Phone: +97148847167

Toll Free: 800-THSRE

Fax: +97148847176

info@holidays-shop.com