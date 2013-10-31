Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Home Depot, Inc. : Retail - Company Profile, SWOT and Financial Report market report to its offering

Synopsis

"The Home Depot, Inc. : Retail - Company Profile, SWOT & Financial Report" contains in depth information and data about the company and its operations. The profile contains a company overview, key facts, major products and services, SWOT analysis, business description, company history, key competitors, financial analysis, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, key employees, company locations and subsidiaries as well as employee biographies.



Summary

This report is a crucial resource for industry executives and anyone looking to access key information about "The Home Depot, Inc."



The report utilizes a wide range of primary and secondary sources, which are analyzed and presented in a consistent and easily accessible format. strictly follows a standardized research methodology to ensure high levels of data quality and these characteristics guarantee a unique report.



Scope

Examines and identifies key information and issues about "The Home Depot, Inc." for business intelligence requirements.

Studies and presents the company's strengths, weaknesses, opportunities (growth potential) and threats (competition). Strategic and operational business information is objectively reported.

The profile also contains information on business operations, company history, major products and services, key employees, and locations and subsidiaries.



Reasons To Buy

Quickly enhance your understanding of "The Home Depot, Inc."

Gain insight into the marketplace and a better understanding of internal and external factors which could impact the industry.

Increase business/sales activities by understanding your competitors businesses better.

Recognize potential partnerships and suppliers.



Key Highlights

The Home Depot, Inc. (Home Depot) is a specialty retailer of home improvement products based in the US. The product portfolio of the company includes plumbing tools, electricals, kitchen appliances, hardware tools, building materials, paint, flooring materials, and lawn and garden products. Home Depot caters to Do-It-Yourself (D-I-Y), Do-It-For-Me (D-I-F-M) customers as well as professional builders. All the products are sold through national and private label brands such as Behr Premium Plus, Behr Premium Ultra, Charmglow, Glacier Bay, Husky, Pegasus, Ridgid, Ryobi, Traffic Master, Veranda, Vigoro, EcoSmart, Defiant, Everbilt, Hampton Bay and HDX. It also provides various services that include rental services, gift cards, loans, credit card services and installation services. As of February 2013, Home Depot operated 2,256 stores including 1,976 stores in the US, 180 stores in Canada and 100 stores in Mexico, under the banners of The Home Depot and Home Decorators Collection. Additionally, it operates one specialty store, paint and flooring store in Tianjin, China. Alongside in-stores, it sells the products through e-commerce websites. Home Depot is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the US.



Companies Mentioned



The Home Depot, Inc.



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