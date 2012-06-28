The Home Improvement Trends of 2012 According to Double Glazing Prices

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/28/2012 -- Earlier this month, a report was released which outlined the hottest trends for home improvements in 2012. From replacing appliances to installing doors and windows, Double Glazing Prices gives its customers the lowdown on what’s hot and what’s not.



The current economic downturn shows no signs of slowing down and thus, homeowners across the country are on the lookout for new ways to save money. It seems home improvements are the hottest way to reduce energy bills and save the planet.



According to the report by Ideal Home Show, more than 80% of people in the UK want to make changes to their home. From fixing appliances to replacing doors and windows, the report showed that there were many reasons why homeowners wanted to alter their homes.



Making the home energy efficient was high on the list for many homeowners who wanted to save money but at number one was making the home more aesthetically pleasing. At the bottom of list was making the home more safe and secure.



The report also showed that more women than men wanted to improve their qualities at 85% compared to 76% respectively. Amongst those who did want to improve their homes, 92% were between 35 and 54 years old. 72% of 18-34 year olds wish to change their homes.



Over the years there has been much news on rising energy bills. Looking keep usage at an all time, many homeowners are turning to windows and doors double glazing installations to insulate their homes and lower bills.



