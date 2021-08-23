The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/23/2021 -- The Honest Company, Inc is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by The Honest Company, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Los Angeles, CA based The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products.



On or about May 5, 2021, The Honest Company, Inc. sold about 25.8 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $16 a share, raising nearly $413 million in new capital.



On Wednesday, August 13, 2021, The Honest Company, Inc. released its second quarter ended June 30, 2021, financial results. The Company posted a net loss of $20.2 million, or 17 cents a share, for the quarter, after a loss of $375,000, or 1 cent a share, in the year-earlier period.



Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) declined to as low as $9.05 per share on August 18, 2021.



