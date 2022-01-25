The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/25/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of The Honest Company, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) shares, have certain options



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: HNST stocks follows a lawsuit filed against The Honest Company, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: HNST stocks, concerns whether certain The Honest Company, Inc. directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of investors, who purchased The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with the Company's May 2021 IPO, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Registration Statement was materially false and misleading and omitted that, prior to the IPO, the Company's results had been significantly impacted by a multimillion-dollar COVID-19 stock-up for products in the Diapers and Wipes category and Household and Wellness category, that, at the time of the IPO, the Company was experiencing decelerating demand for such products, that, as a result, the Company's financial results would likely be adversely impacted, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: HNST) have certain options



