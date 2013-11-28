Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review market report to its offering

The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited - Strategic SWOT Analysis Review provides a comprehensive insight into the companys history, corporate strategy, business structure and operations. The report contains a detailed SWOT analysis, information on the companys key employees, key competitors and major products and services.



This up-to-the-minute company report will help you to formulate strategies to drive your business by enabling you to understand your partners, customers and competitors better.



Scope



- Business description A detailed description of the companys operations and business divisions.

- Corporate strategy summarization of the companys business strategy.

- SWOT analysis A detailed analysis of the companys strengths, weakness, opportunities and threats.

- Company history Progression of key events associated with the company.

- Major products and services A list of major products, services and brands of the company.

- Key competitors A list of key competitors to the company.

- Key employees A list of the key executives of the company.

- Executive biographies A brief summary of the executives employment history.

- Key operational heads A list of personnel heading key departments/functions.

- Important locations and subsidiaries A list of key locations and subsidiaries of the company, including contact details.



Highlights



The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) is a Hong Kong-based banking and financial services provider. The bank along with its subsidiaries carries out domestic and international banking and related financial services. The service portfolio of the bank comprises savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards and loans. The bank also offers a wide variety of investment products such as bonds, certificates of deposit, unit trusts, securities and structured products. It offers commercial, personal and corporate banking and related financial services in the Asia-Pacific region. The bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HSBC Holdings plc.



The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited Key Recent Developments



Jul 18, 2013: BPDB To Build 100 MW Furnace Oil-fired Power Plant At Chapai Nawabganj In Bangladesh

Oct 03, 2012: FGP Signs $420m 10-year Term Loan Facility With Seven Banks

Aug 29, 2012: Dart International Signs $100m Finance Facility With HSBC

Jul 31, 2012: HSBC Rolls Out 15m In Funding To Support JDR Cables Export Drive

Jun 13, 2012: Vitol Asia Renews And Increases Revolving Credit Facility



Reasons to Buy



- Gain key insights into the company for academic or business research purposes. Key elements such as SWOT analysis and corporate strategy are incorporated in the profile to assist your academic or business research needs.

- Identify potential customers and suppliers with this reports analysis of the companys business structure, operations, major products and services and business strategy.

- Understand and respond to your competitors business structure and strategies with detailed SWOT analysis. In this, the companys core strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats are analyzed, providing you with an up to date objective view of the company.

- Examine potential investment and acquisition targets with this reports detailed insight into the companys strategic, business and operational performance.



Note: Some sections may be missing if data is unavailable for the company.



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