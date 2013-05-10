The Hopping Law Group, Pc Reports 100% Approval Rate for the Month of April

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2013 -- The Hopping Law Group, PC is proud to announce that for the month of April, they have achieved a 100% approval rate. Even more impressive is the fact that 100% of cases that reached decision in April were approved without the necessity of a hearing. The Hopping Law Group, PC, a Texas disability law firm focuses on their clients' cases earlier in the appeals process and is constantly striving to obtain favorable decisions sooner rather than later. The median time from application to hearing in Texas is currently 304 days. It is the goal of the Hopping Law Group, PC to reduce that time frame as much as possible in their cases. "Many of our clients desperately need their awards and few of them can wait the year it may take to have a hearing on their case before an Administrative Law Judge or ALJ" stated Mr. Hopping. Mr. Hopping went on to state that "[he] firmly believes the more work done at the initial appeal stages can shorten the process for many claimants". His stance is that "sometimes it comes down to getting the right information regarding our clients' medical conditions to the right decision makers on the case." With this proactive approach to handling disability cases, the Hopping Law Group, PC anticipates the successful resolution of cases without the necessity of a hearing.



Many people are unaware that a state agency makes the decision on their claims at the initial application level and at the reconsideration level. Upon reaching the hearing level, up to 50% of claimants are denied and are forced to appeal to the Appeals Council. For this reason, it is imperative that an attorney aggressively fights the case at each step in the process. As seen with the results from the month of April 2013, the Hopping Law Group, PC is continuing to grow in successfully resolving claims prior to the cases reaching the hearing level. The Hopping Law Group, PC handles disability cases for disabled individuals throughout the state of Texas. The Hopping Law Group, PC has successfully represented numerous individuals at various stages in the process with obtaining their benefits. For more information, you can check out their website at www.texasdisabilitylawfirm.com or give them a call at (855) SSDI-NOW.



About The Hopping Law Group, PC

If you’re thinking about taking on the Social Security Administration (SSA) alone, get ready for a long, long fight – 65 percent of all initial disability claims are denied and the average wait time can be two to four years.