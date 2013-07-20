Randolph, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/20/2013 -- The Horlick Company, a leader in the manufacture of motor-generator sets for both frequency conversion and load-isolation, announces the successful completion and shipment of a motor-generator set used to convert voltage and frequency onboard a ship.



NAUTOR MARINE ELECTRONICS, LLC is a marine electrical and electronics contractor, based in Florida who provides comprehensive electrical solutions for a wide variety of ships. Their services range from simple electrical upgrades and retrofits to complex networked navigation system installations.



In this case, Nautor worked with a customer who had a large yacht moored in a South American port where the local power was 380V, 3-phase, 50 Hz. The yacht required 110/220V, 1-phase, 60 Hz power to run the bilge water and fresh water pumps, along with air compressors and other standard hotel loads.



An engineer working for the customer found the Horlick Company website while searching the terms “motor-generator” and “frequency converter”. After reviewing the information on the Horlick website, the customer’s engineer determined that a Horlick motor-generator set was the perfect solution for their application. They contacted Nautor Marine Electronics and asked that a Horlick Model 60SC-251, 31.3 KVA, 50 Hz to 60 Hz motor-generator set be built and shipped as expeditiously as possible.



“The customer requested a motor-generator set to produce 110/220V, 1-phase, 60 Hz power similar that that which we have here in the United States.” said Shawn Hennessey Horlick’s Vice-President of Engineering. “We shipped him a system that would produce the 60 Hz power when he docked in a foreign port that had 3-phase, 50 Hz power source. The unit had to be customized, as it needed to fit in a very small space. We modified our basic design and expedited production per the customer’s request.”



Nautor Marine and their customer were very pleased with the design and performance of the unit, along with its delivery time and the technical support provided by Horlick’s engineering staff throughout the process. “Our customer described the delivery as excellent and on time, and they did not have a problem with the install or startup,” said Captain Gerry Ferrari of Nautor Marine “we would be happy to do business with the Horlick Company again in the future”



About Horlick

The Horlick Company is a worldwide leading supplier of motor-generator sets to be used for both frequency conversion and load-isolation. Horlick motor-generator sets deliver a clean source of electrical power that is utilized in the defense, manufacturing and technology industries.



The Horlick Company also designs and manufactures industrial control panels and motor control centers for motor and process control applications. Specialties include the fabrication of both relay-based and PLC-based systems.