The Hosemaster – Has Been Awarded a Covid 19 NHS Contract.

Lancashire, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2020 -- During the current Covid- 19 pandemic The Hosemaster has been awarded a contract to urgently supply parts for 15,000 new ventilators for the NHS. The first batch of 8,000 parts have been delivered ahead of time in an effort to accelerate production to 500 units per day throughout April to help save more lives.



About The Hosemaster

The Hosemaster is one of the UK's most leading suppliers of air hoses, hose couplings and workshops supplies such as hose connectors fittings.







