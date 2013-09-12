The Hot Spot R Us Announces All Day Every Day Sale This September

Fort Worth, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- The Hot Spot R Us, a leading supplier of affordable cell phone accessories online, is pleased to announce they will be running their All Day Every Day sale throughout the month of September. This sale includes a 5% off of $50 purchase. The coupon code to use for this is: 5off. Better than that, the company is also offering a 10% off of a $100 purchase. The coupon code for this is: 10off. But, better than that, the company is also offering a 15% off of a $150 purchase. The code to use for this is: 15off. These three amazing deals will have cell phone, IPod and Ipad lovers saving money on all of their favorite accessories. These extremely low prices are beneficial to students beginning school this fall or for those looking to give their Ipad an upgrade with brand new accessories.



Along with the All Day Every Day sale, The Hot Spot R Us is also offering 2-3 day shipping with Fed Ex. The Hot Spot R Us employs an experienced team of warehouse workers who devote their time to processing and packaging each customer’s order efficiently so they can get them out and sent in a timely manner. In fact, many packages are sent from the warehouse in the same day.



Like any online retail store, The Hot Spot R Us is committed to bringing their customers 100% satisfaction guaranteed. If a customer is not pleased with what they purchased, they can call the company at 1-888-745-7540 or email Sales@thehotspotrus.com to return the item. The customer can choose a replacement order to be shipped out or a full refund. Purchasing cell phone and tablet accessories should be convenient which is why the company allows customers to return the item if they are not fully satisfied. The Hot Spot R Us encourages online visitors to check back to the website frequently for new and exciting low-price deals.



About The Hot Spot R Us

The Hot Spot R Us specializes in all cell phone, computer and tablet accessories including IPod, IPad and cell phone cases from the most popular brands in the business. Dedicated to bringing each customer high-quality products and service, the company offers a 30 day 100% satisfaction guarantee. If for any reason a customer is not satisfied with the product they purchased, The Hot Spot R Us will offer a replacement product or refund. Business hours are Monday-Saturday, from 9am-5pm central time.



For more information, please visit https://www.thehotspotrus.com.