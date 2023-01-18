The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company Offers Infrared Sauna Rooms with an Open, Spacious Feel

Sidcup, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/18/2023 -- The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company, a popular supplier of portable spas and hot tubs, offers infrared sauna rooms with an open, spacious feel. Their sauna rooms are a safe and relaxing way to detoxify the body, improve circulation, and reduce stress. Their products feature low-EMF heaters that emit infrared heat, which is known to penetrate deeper into the body than traditional sauna heat. The rooms also have adjustable temperature and humidity controls and comfortable seating or reclining areas to ensure ultimate comfort for individuals.



The rooms have a plethora of features, including built-in sound systems, chromotherapy lighting, and aromatherapy diffusers. The saunas are equipped with special heating panels that emit infrared light that penetrates the skin and heats the body directly, rather than just heating the air around the body. The rooms' heat helps relax muscles, improve circulation, and reduce stress levels. Individuals looking to buy top-quality infrared sauna rooms can check out The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Producing less than 8 volts per metre EF, you can rest assured that you are doing your bit for the environment too when opting for our infrared sauna range. The surrounding infrared heaters in all models ensure that your body is surrounded in a comforting halo of warmth, deeply cleansing every inch of your body. With generous space, the all-glazed front provides an open vista - the best way to enjoy Infrared!"



The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company is one of the most well-renowned swimming pool companies and has amassed a strong customer base across the UK. The company has built an envious reputation due to their ability to provide high-quality products that not only meet their client's exact requirements but are also designed and delivered in an industry-leading turnaround time. In addition to sauna rooms, the company also offers self-cleaning hot tubs, gazebos for the hot tub, portable spas and hot tubs, and much more.



About The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company

The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company are one of the only multiple UK and European award-winning swim spa, hot tub, swimming pool, and wellness companies. Its mission is to deliver the best possible lifestyle products and services, now and in the years ahead. They specialise in technology-driven, quality products delivered and maintained by reliable and factory-trained in-house staff. The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company's values are to deliver the best possible product to customers using the best materials while utilising specialist expertise and experience.



For more information, please visit: https://thehottubandswimspacompany.com



Contact Details



The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company

Ruxley Manor Garden Centre Maidstone Road Sidcup, Kent DA14 5BQ

Tel: 0208 300 4003

Email: sales@hottub-swimspa.com