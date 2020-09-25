Kent, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- A reputable hot tub and swim spas supplier in the UK, The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company offers saunas at 0% APR finance. Their sauna range includes home domestic saunas, in both light duty commercial as well as heavy-duty commercial models. Manufactured from the top grade timber, the saunas they provide feature energy saving sequential heating and have a plethora of benefits for users. The company's saunas personalised to help customers relax and reap endless health benefits while adding a touch of luxury to their homes.



All the products in their sauna and steam room collection are developed with robust materials incorporating advanced technology and offered with manufacturer's warranty, for complete customer satisfaction. The company offers a plethora of saunas including the impression designer saunas, value saunas, infrared saunas, outdoor saunas, commercial saunas, and many more. The company also offers bespoke saunas that are customised according to your requirements.



The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company is a market leader when it comes to offering a wide range of saunas and steam rooms at the market's best prices. The organisation provides a range of wellness products, built with the finest materials and their quality is tested on strict parameters to ensure that the customers are satisfied. In addition to saunas, the company also offers a wide variety of other products including self-cleaning hot tubs, serenity hot tubs, softubs, AquaSport swim spas, AquaTrainer swim spas, AquaPlay swim spa and many more.



Talking further about the saunas they offer, one of the representatives from the company stated, "With a range of traditional and soft options that allow you to customise the shape, size and design of your sauna and a large variety of ready-made saunas, we are sure that we can find the right model for you. Sauna bathing opens up your pores, aiding the secretion of metabolic waste toxins."



About The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company

The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company is one of the only multiple UK and European award-winning swim spa, hot tub, swimming pool, and wellness companies. Their mission is to deliver the best possible lifestyle products and services, now and in the years ahead. They specialise in technology-driven, quality products, delivered, and maintained by reliable and factory-trained in-house staff. The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company values are to deliver the best possible product to customers using the best possible materials, while also utilising specialist expertise and experience.



For more information, please visit: https://thehottubandswimspacompany.com



Contact Details



The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company

Ruxley Manor Garden Centre Maidstone Road Sidcup, Kent DA14 5BQ

Tel: 0208 300 4003

Email: sales@hottub-swimspa.com