Sidcup, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2020 -- One of the UK's leading hot tub and swim spa supplier, The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company offers square gazebos at 0% APR finance with only 20% deposit. The stunning gazebos are built to add elegance and wow factor to any garden. Extremely durable, the gazebos can withstand severe weather conditions such as sun, rain, wind, etc. Being naturally resistant to rotting, decay and insect attacks, the gazebos also have a very long life. These gazebos are a great way to enjoy the magnificent experience of hot tubs. Depending on the space and theme of your outdoor space, the company can also create bespoke gazebos for a more personalized look.



The company provides a plethora of gazebos including The Esher, The Cobham, The Richmond, The Pacific, Oriental, The Weybridge, and many more. The gazebos are handcrafted by trained professionals using high quality materials in varied colours, designs and patterns. With an aesthetically pleasing look, these gazebos can be a perfect addition to any garden. If you're looking to buy these rectangular gazebos, you can check out the collection at The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company.



The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company is one of the leading hot tub and swim spa suppliers. The organisation provides a range of wellness products, built with the finest materials and their quality is tested on strict parameters to ensure that customers are gratified. In addition to square gazebos, the company also offers steam showers, serenity hot tubs, saunas, pools and many more.



Talking about their square gazebos, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Our gazebos are free-standing structures with a roof and normally open sides, although we do offer gazebos which can be fully enclosed if you wish. We can also build bespoke square pavilions and buildings in various sizes, colours and layouts depending on the space and theme of your outdoor space, so it would look and feel exactly how you would like. The great thing about our square gazebos is their flexibility in terms of design options."



The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company is one of the only multiple UK and European award-winning swim spa, hot tub, swimming pool, and wellness companies. Their mission is to deliver the best possible lifestyle products and services, now and in the years ahead. They specialise in technology-driven, quality products, delivered, and maintained by reliable and factory-trained in-house staff. The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company values are to deliver the best possible product to customers using the best possible materials, while also utilising specialist expertise and experience.



For more information, please visit: https://thehottubandswimspacompany.com



The Hot Tub and Swim Spa Company

Ruxley Manor Garden Centre Maidstone Road Sidcup, Kent DA14 5BQ

Tel: 0208 300 4003

Email: sales@hottub-swimspa.com