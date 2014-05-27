The Hot Water Wizard Announces Special Offer for Internet Visitors

Surfers Paradise, Queensland, -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/27/2014 -- Hot water tank and plumbing specialist the Hot Water Wizard announced the terms of a new special offer for customers making appointments through its website. For a limited time, those who do so will receive $150 off the usual call-out fees the company charges, making it by far the least expensive such service in the region. The Hot Water Wizard is one of Queensland's leading plumbing service companies and has won a number of awards for its services.



"Thanks to our industry-leading, client-focused services, we have made a name for ourselves on the Gold Coast and around Brisbane," company representative John Crossely stated, "and we're now ready to help even more locals replace their aging water heaters or take care of other plumbing issues. Our new special is designed to make it even more affordable than usual to arrange for our expert, personalized help." The operators of the Hot Water Wizard on the Gold Coast have taken note of the fact that many have had disappointing experiences with plumbing companies which fail to keep appointments. In the case of the Hot Water Wizard, appointment times are guaranteed, with deductions from the final price of a job for every minute a service person is late if that should happen. In addition, the company's technicians call thirty minutes before they expect to arrive at job sites, so that homeowners can know what to expect.



"The do-it-yourself water tank check available on our website has helped many in the area determine when it was time to give us a call," Crossely continued, "and for those who find that their hot water tanks are ready to be repaired or replaced, our current special will make it easy to get the help needed." Modern hot water heaters are generally very reliable and energy efficient, but they have limited lifetimes. Thanks to mineral buildup, heat stress and other issues, most have degraded to a significant degree within five or so years of duty, and few will provide top-quality service for much more than ten years, although regular maintenance can extend these windows substantially. Those experiencing issues with their water heaters or who simply want to see if they are performing up to standards can make use of a thorough, self-directed check available at the Hot Water Wizard's website.



The Hot Water Wizard's customer-focused services extend beyond the repair and replacement of water heaters, too. The company offers a full range of emergency and routine plumbing services for those throughout the Gold Coast and Brisbane areas, with industry-leading response times and the highest rate of on-time appointments. In addition, it provides lifetime guarantees on workmanship for all jobs, as well as doubled manufacturers' warranties on parts used for repairs. The company's technicians are trained to repair water heaters from every major manufacturer and also engage in company-directed, ongoing educational efforts to make sure that their skills remain as sharp as possible. The present $150 off special will be continued for a limited time.



About the Hot Water Wizard

A leading provider of plumbing services in the Gold Coast and Brisbane areas, the Hot Water Wizard employs a customer-first approach. The company's on-time guarantee is the most generous available in Queensland, and its technicians are held to high, rigorous standards regarding communication, job site cleanup and work quality. These facts have enabled the company to become one of the most recommended and highly rated in the state.