The Hotel Balmoral Announces Round the Year Offers to Celebrate Torquay as One of the Best Tourist Places in the UK

Torquay, Devon -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- With TripAdvisor announcing Torquay as the 4th best tourist destination in The UK, hotels in Torquay have geared up with offers and attractive packages to attract holidayers. Yesterday, The Hotel Balmoral announced year round special offers at UK Travel and Vacation Confluence.



For people new to the Britain holiday scene, the seaside town of Torquay has always been a popular destination among tourists for its pristine waters and laid back attitude."The town has attractions to cater to everyone from kids to art lovers "says Mr. Alex Irwin, The Hotel Balmoral spokesperson. He added "We have had a list of celebrity visitors to the town including Agatha Christie, Beatrix Potter, King George V, Haile Selassie and alike who have come by to see the Kents Cavern, Britain's most important Stone Age site, which was home to early man."



Holiday planner Alex Smith told us TripAdvisor ratings point out that the town hosts some of the best Hotels in Devon. One such fine example being The Hotel Balmoral he said. Talking about touring recommendations, Mr. Irwin of The Hotel Balmoral said “We feature fantastic ambience and friendly relaxed atmosphere providing tourists the holidays in Devon they seek. The hotel has over 80% approval rating and an overall 4 star rating at leading travel portals."Informing us further on the tourist destinations in the town Mr. Irwin said “For holidaymakers looking to enjoy the beach life, Torquay will leave one spoilt for choice with the 19 beaches ranging from wide sandy beaches to private, secluded coves, popular among couples." He added “There are also an array of attractions for the whole family like the Paignton Zoo and Living Coasts, a coastal zoo favorite among kids for the swimming with penguins and other hands on experiences"



Coming to the discounts announced on most of their tourist packages such as midweek breaks in Torquay, Mr. Irwin said “We maintain a high occupancy rates throughout the year via carefully crafted vacation plans available at our site - http://www.thehotelBalmoral.co.uk/. Returning holidayers will find more than a pleasing hotel in Torquay with our loyalty discounts”. Talking about the Facilities offered by the hotel Mr. Irwin noted "Our reviews speak for the service. Meals are served by our friendly small team of staff & freshly prepared by our experienced chefs - all part of a great value package making an ideal combination of hospitality & accommodation in Torquay."



Mr. Irwin added in the release that the hotel’s website now features fresh information on local attractions, holiday planning and reviews at www.thehotelBalmoral.co.uk



About The Hotel Balmoral

The Balmoral Hotel is situated in the seaside harbour town of Torquay. With over five years in business the hotel in Torquay and its staff has garnered high approval ratings among holidayers at leading travel portals.



