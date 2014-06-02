The House of Divas - A New Show by Benjamin Jimerson-Phillips About to Change the Face of Reality TV

Hollywood, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- House of Divas’ a new reality TV show is about to give audiences daily dose of entertainment. The show is about ten celebrities and their impact and eight divas to be casted via Nationwide casting calls. The divas will join together to change the lives of people and families in America. Benjamin claims that that the concept of the show is exceptional and there is no any other show like this on TV today. The show is inspired from his real life. He lost his mother Jessie Phillips (Artist and Humanitarian) due to cancer.



Speaking to media, Phillips said, “The show was created out of a desire to honor her memory and her legacy of volunteerism. The show is going to have many well known faces and girls whom we will be choosing through auditions in different cities.”



According to the sources, all the episodes of House of Divas would be dedicated to giving back to the society. The earnings of the show would be donated to nonprofits organizations for feeding the hungry, providing cloths and shelter to those in need and spending time with adults and children suffering from cancer. The amount would also be spent in rising awareness about sex trafficking and building houses for deprived families.



The auditions for the divas will be conducted in different cities and states in America including Houston, Dallas and many more places in Texas, Oklahoma City, Jackson, MS, San Diego, CA and a lot more. The details about the locations can be viewed on the official site for the same. New talents will be judged by Phillips, Sara Stokes from MTV’s Making the Band, Heather “Krazy” Crawford from Flavor of Love, Charm School and few others.



About House of Divas

House of Divas is a new reality TV show that is produced by Benjamin Jimerson-Phillips, Joeseph Siegel, Larry Johnson and Charlie Bellinger. The show is intended for charity work and has ten celebrities and eight new divas.



Contact Information



Contact Person: Lester Collier

Contact Number: 310 689-9102

Email id: arealprize@yahoo.com & media@16Divas.com

Website: http://www.16divas.com/

Address: 6767 Sunset Blvd. #8-102, Hollywood, CA. US