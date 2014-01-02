The Houston Rodeo 2014 Announces the Dates and Events for the Mega Show

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- The Houston Rodeo 2014 is the world’s biggest live entertainment and livestock exhibition event. The dates for this mega festival are declared as 4th to 23rd March 2014 and will be held at the Reliant stadium in Huston, Texas. The dates for for the full 2014 Houston Livestock and Rodeo concert, where several performers will put up a grand show is declared on the second Monday of January.



The Houston Livestock show is Rodeo’s richest event and hundreds of best riders, bronc busters and ropers will be present for the event. In the previous years, the event took place in Astrodome and with the impressive response from the audience, the event has now moved to the Reliant Stadium since 2003. The present venue is bigger, has better amenities and accommodates more number of people than Reliant Astrodome.



In 2013, the Rodeo event hosted more than 2.5 million people for a 20 days event and there were 28,000 volunteers participated to organize and manage all the sub events, some of which include; Downtown Rodeo Roundup, Downtown Rodeo Parade Conoco Philips Rodeo Run and the Bar-B-Que Contest



This year, the tickets for the Houston Rodeo 2014 and Livestock Show are available for livestock competitions, HLSR concerts, Rodeo lineup, a spectacular carnival and other small events like pig racing. The event also has a separate venue for a livestock exhibition and shopping.



The Rodeo Uncorked is one of the most awaited events. It is an International Wine Competition that involves the participation of worldwide winemakers who will get some of their best concoctions to try their luck and win the Championship. An interesting feature of the entire show is that the Traditional Trail Rides will begin few days before the event from Tex and the horse riders will all march together to Houston for the mega event.



The Go Texan Day is one of the vital event without which the Houston Rodo is incomplete. It is a one day-long event that will take place on Friday where are thousands of attendees will dress up in the traditional western outfit. The HSLR concerts will havesome of the best recording artists who have performed with George Stait, Elvis Presley, Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Bon Jovi. The music concert will be held for a stretch of 20 days and the names of the performers will be declared soon.



All the details including the dates and the rates of the Rodeo tickets for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2014 are available online. This is a must visit show especially for those who want to witness the best of everything or if you a big Rodeo fan.