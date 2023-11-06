Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2023 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, proudly announced today the upcoming radio program and podcast "The Business Elevation Show" exclusive series episode "The Howard Behar Story: A Starbucks blend of service & leadership" with host Chris Cooper.



Chris Cooper, host of The Business Elevation Show is joined by guest Howard Behar, whose career in business spans over 50 years, all in consumer-oriented businesses covering several industries. Howard retired from Starbucks Coffee after 21 years where he led both the domestic business, as President of North America, and was the founding President of Starbucks International. Chris will explore Howard's journey, wisdom, and unwavering belief in leadership that serves.



Mark your calendar for Friday, November 10th, 2023, and listen live at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more.



This episode will broadcast on November 10th, 2023 at 8am Pacific Time (11am Eastern) on https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more and is then available from the archive within 24 hours on-demand at https://www.voiceamerica.com/episode/147341/the-howard-behar-story-a-starbucks-blend-of-service-and-leadership. The Business Elevation Show (now in its 10th year) is one of the most listened to business shows on VoiceAmerica providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures and underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing performance through people provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit businesspeople of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities. The Business Elevation Show is broadcast live every Friday at 8am Pacific Time on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel. Listen at https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/1959/the-business-elevation-show-with-chris-cooper-be-more-achieve-more to hear Chris Cooper's discussions with successful and enlightening guests live and on demand.



About Howard Behar

Mr. Howard Behar's career in business spans over 50 years, all in consumer-oriented businesses covering several industries.



He retired from Starbucks Coffee after 21 years where he led both the domestic business, as President of North America, and was the founding President of Starbucks International.



During his tenure, he participated in the growth of the company from 28 stores to over 15,000 stores spanning five continents. He served on the Starbucks Board of Directors for 12 years before retiring.



Mr. Behar is currently a Trustee for the Sheri and Les Biller Family Foundation and is on the advisory board of Anthos Capital. He formerly served as a board member for: Starbucks, GAP, Shurgard, University of Washington Foundation and IDTech to name a few.



Mr. Behar is committed to the development and education of our future leaders and has been a long-time advocate of the Servant Leadership Model.



He has also authored two books on leadership titled "It's Not About the Coffee" and "The Magic Cup."



About Chris Cooper

Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, mentor and facilitator developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance, financial services and hospitality sectors. The results of his work have had such an impact that one client even named a road after him. He founded the 'Business Elevation Show' on VoiceAmerica in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as "Elevating Leadership," "Engagement," and his book "The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not)" published by Penguin Random House (New York). He is also the founder of "The Elevation Collective" an exclusive network for business change makers.



Prior to this Chris began his career working for global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris, email him at chris@chriscooper.co.uk.



