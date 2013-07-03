The Hutchinson Report Launches New National Print Newspaper

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2013 -- The Hutchinson Report will launch a new national quarterly print newspaper on August 1, 2013. The new paper will debut in five cities, Detroit, Atlanta, Chicago, New York and Washington D.C. The Hutchinson Report Newspaper will feature a cutting edge public and political issues theme in each edition. The first edition will focus on the fiftieth anniversary of the landmark August 1963 March on Washington. The issue will include interviews, speeches, op-ed pieces, an in-depth review of the Obama Administrations actions on civil rights, and a feature column by White House Special Assistant Valerie Jarrett on Honoring Martin Luther King Jr., With Our Lives.



The Hutchinson Report Newspaper is geared toward social and politically conscious readers who want to go beyond the news headlines to read feature commentary, news and in depth analysis on a topical issue. The Hutchinson Report Newspaper was created and published by nationally known political analyst and syndicated columnist Earl Ofari Hutchinson.



“The Hutchinson Report Newspaper will be the go to newspaper for opinion and news makers and political leaders to have their say on a current, hot button issue nationally,” says Hutchinson,” This is a return to old fashioned unfiltered news and opinion writing where readers that want in-depth insightful, and fresh takes on an issue. The emphasis is first and foremost on providing listeners the unfiltered views of and information from the top political leaders and opinion makers on the issues.”



Finally, The Hutchinson Report Newspaper is dedicated to the belief that the prime purpose of a newspaper in a free society is to provide citizens with accurate and reliable information they need to be informed and make proactive decisions about their government and society. This means helping define community, creating common language and common knowledge, identifying a community's goals, heroes and villains, and pushing people beyond complacency. This also means serving as a vigilant public interest watchdog and offering voice to the voiceless. That’s the core mission of the Hutchinson Report Newspaper.



Earl Ofari Hutchinson is an author and political analyst. His latest ebook is America on Trial: The Slaying of Trayvon Martin (Amazon). He is an associate editor of New America Media. He is a weekly co-host of the Al Sharpton Show on American Urban Radio Network. He is the host of the weekly Hutchinson Report on KTYM 1460 AM Radio Los Angeles and KPFK-Radio and the Pacifica Network.



