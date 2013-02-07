The Hype Media Group Adds Philly Hip Hop Phenom Warchyld to Its Roster

Indianapolis, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- The Hype Media Group a subsidiary of The Hype Magazine is proud to announce they have accepted their first client, Philadelphia Hip Hop artist Warchyld. Warchyld recently released his newest project "The Streets is Back" hosted by mixtape wizard DJ Kay Slay. The Hype Media Group will handle all marketing and public relations activities for this hot new artist.



The Hype Magazine CEO Jameelah "Just Jay" Wilkerson and Doby Public Relations CEO Jerry Doby, combined forces to create The Hype Media Group. Collectively, The Hype Team brings more than 30 years of experience to bear from multiple facets of the media and entertainment industry.



Warchyld, has rapidly climbed the music industry ladder to claim his spot as one of the next to blow Hip Hop artists from the Philadelphia area. Warchyld has been featured in The Source Magazine, Hip Hop DX, Hip Hop Weekly and covered The Hype Magazine, HipHopStardom101 Magazine and many many more! Currently, his new single with Slim of 112 entitled "The Honeymoon," is growing virally at a rapid pace, gaining the young emcee a seat at the table of future greats.



The Hype Media Group led by Wilkerson, researched Warchyld's movement, watched his work ethic and engaged him in dialogue to ascertain the compatibility of The Hype vision and that of the artist. According to Wilkerson "Warchyld is an example of what every upcoming artist should represent; solid work ethic, willingness to take chances and listen to coaching from his team." She continues that "We see Warchyld as a strong part of the future of Hip Hop and music in general, his insight and ability to share his stories will make his music more than just a passing phase, it will continue to grow and stand the test of time."



Year after year, Philadelphia born rap goon Warchyld has been faithfully holding down the streets of Pennsylvania and the whole East Coast with back-to-back block-burning singles. With the release of his highly anticipated mixtape, "The Streets Is Back", Warchyld is gracing more magazine covers than your favourite rapper's favourite rapper.



With noteworthy features in major publications such as Hip Hop Weekly, Mr. Dreamz Magazine, Coast 2 Coast Magazine, Yo! Raps and song placements on popular MTV shows ("Caged", "The World According To Paris Hilton") and famous Oxygen TV shows such as "America's Next Top Model", Warchyld is without a doubt a future superstar in the making already crossing the border to major success.



Known for his gritty delivery and painful lyrics, combined with hard-hitting beats by extraordinaire producers, the streets disciple will blow your speakers with "The Streets Is Back," which is available for download via DatPiff.com. Warchyld is an exceptional artist for all of the right reasons. His musical ear and soulful upbringing gave him a sound unlike no one out today. For more information on Warchyld visit his official website http://warchyldmusic.com



