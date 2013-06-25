The Iceberg Principles Snatch Author from the Brink of Death

Laguna Woods, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Marni Spencer-Devlin presents her latest book, ‘The Iceberg Principles – the Truth about the Universe and your place in it’ in which she offers an innovative concept about who we are as human beings, why we struggle as we do, and what to do about it. Marni reveals that this information is so powerful it literally brought her back from the brink of death.



Marni explains that in 2008 she had been given only a year to live. This is when she began writing her bestselling, hold-nothing-back autobiography ‘Crawling Into The Light’, in which she recounts how she survived molestation, two rapes, forced heroin addiction, prostitution, homelessness and even prison, then rallied to become a successful business woman who formed a multimillion dollar marketing company, only to be finally stopped in her tacks by a deadly diagnosis. Marni expected that Crawling Into The Light would be the last thing she would ever do when she discovered the secret of the Iceberg Principles. The revelation was so paradigm-shifting that Marni began to feel renewed energy and, obviously - she did not die!



In The Iceberg Principles, Marni Spencer-Devlin illustrates that human beings are like icebergs in that the visible is only the smallest part. We are so much more than our bodies; more than our minds – we are the consciousness that resides within. Our gifts, talents, and strengths are invisible but they represent the largest part of us, which uniquely defines who we are. When we consciously connect with this authentic inner self it is like opening the floodgates to happiness. In this way we can tune out the incessant mind chatter and find peace. Marni declares that we are never unhappy because there is anything wrong with us; we are unhappy because we don’t honor whom we already are inside. We don’t need to change, instead we need to become more of who we are deep within.



About Marni Spencer-Devlin and her book, ‘The Iceberg Principles’

Marni recently moved from Laguna Beach to Fort Lauderdale and reveals that not only is she not dead but she is unimaginably happy and passionate about sharing the concept of The Iceberg Principles with audiences worldwide via workshops and private mentoring sessions. Her book is available on Amazon in paperback as well as Kindle version. The Iceberg Principles is part of the Kindle Free Lending Library.



http://www.MarniSpencerDevlin.com

http://www.IcebergPrinciples.com