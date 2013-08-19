The IDEA Foundation Begins Major Fund Raising Effort to Bring Their Latest Breakthroughs to Those with Autism

Scottsdale, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- The IDEA Foundation, an organization dedicated to helping those who suffer from Autism Spectrum Disorders has announced their latest fundraising effort that is geared towards raising funds from corporate and personal patrons so that the IDEA Foundation can provide Advanced Simulation Therapy and Brainwave Optimization sessions to individuals who suffer from Autism. IDEA Foundation spokesman, Dr. Sean Southland announced this latest effort. “I, along with the support of other engineers and scientists in the field of Advanced Simulation and Neuro-Science have made it possible to provide therapy that results in immediate improvements in individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorders,” said Dr. Southland. “Our goal with this latest effort is to raise money to provide at least 10 weeks of therapy to improve the quality of life for families with children with Autism.”



The money raised will be used to support families who need to travel in order to receive the innovative new treatments the IDEA Foundation can provide. Those who receive this support will be enrolled in a program that exposes them to the IDEA Foundation’s Advanced Simulation Therapy and the Brainwave Optimization Technology. The Advanced Simulation Therapy sessions will be open the children and young adults seven years of age or older and during each session evaluators will use motorsports to grab a child’s attention and develop a program that will improve quality of life, family cohesion and social interaction. The IDEA Foundation Brainwave Optimization Technology is a natural method through which impaired brainwave activity is identified and then restored to its optimal ability. This process has helped over 50,000 people worldwide achieve greater brain balance.



Both treatments require time and money and Autism families are stretched to the limit as it is. That’s why the IDEA Foundation is reaching out to corporations and individuals in hopes that they will offer support to these families so that they can receive this important treatment which does make a difference. The IDEA Foundation offers families two options for treatment. There is a Monday through Thursday after school program and an overnight weekend retreat.



Sponsor levels are available starting at a $500 level for corporate sponsors and rising to as high as a $25,000 sponsorship and for individual private benefactors there are sponsorship opportunities ranging from $50 to $10,000. Each sponsorship level comes with a series of benefits and most significant, sponsors can view just what their money is used for since each sponsorship level defines how many sessions of therapy that level of sponsorship will cover.



To learn more about the IDEA Foundation and this latest fund raising effort visit their website at http://www.ideafoundation.us/ or call 800.564.0684 to speak with a representative of the Foundation. The IDEA Foundation is a registered non-profit organization and all donations are tax deductible to the extent allowed by law.