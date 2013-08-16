'The Idiot's Guide to Bitcoin' Book Released - Bitcoin Explained for Beginners

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2013 -- Sydney suburbanite and freelance illustrator, Gustaf van Wyk, has taken it upon himself to spread the love of digital currency by creating The Idiot’s Guide to Bitcoin: announcing its unofficial launch yesterday. It’s been a long overdue development in the Bitcoin world and represents an activist’s effort to promote and explain Bitcoin to the everyday man and his dog. The book is squarely aimed at Bitcoin beginners; covering everything they need to know to get to grips with the fundamentally disruptive technology which is Bitcoin. The Idiot’s Guide to Bitcoin comes with a 100% satisfaction money back guarantee and is currently available for the very reasonable price of 0.1 BTC or $7.77 at http://idiotsguidetobitcoin.com



The stronger Bitcoin gets the more of a threat it becomes to the very institutions that have the buying power to completely disrupt and destroy it. According to the author, the survival of the digital currency revolution lies fundamentally in its widespread use as a means of exchange, not in it as an investment.



In yesterday’s short interview he said, “by giving it (Bitcoin) objective value on the street we can take a significant stand against the fight that Bitcoin will have to inevitably endure before it can truly change the world. The book, if nothing else, is a gesture towards that end.”



Written for broader society The Idiot’s Guide to Bitcoin is beautifully illustrated in full colour by the author himself and effectively clarifies all the processes and technologies required to make the most of Bitcoin on a day to day level. It has already received positive feedback from readers; though it has yet to reach the larger audience which it so enthusiastically targets. The ebook is available at http://idiotsguidetobitcoin.com, a site which will also hosts the author’s blog, but it will be made available to affiliates within the coming weeks. The author described the project as a dynamic process that will evolve alongside Bitcoin and its counterparts and said that we can expect much more work from him in the Bitcoin space in the future.



The Idiot’s Guide to Bitcoin comes with a 100% satisfaction money back guarantee and is currently available for the very reasonable price of 0.1 BTC or $7.77.



To learn more about “The Idiot’s Guide to Bitcoin”: http://idiotsguidetobitcoin.com



Media Contact:

Name: Gustaf van wyk

Email: gustaf@idiotsguidetobitcoin.com