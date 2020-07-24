The Idle Free Box, a Monthly Activity-Based Subscription Box Inspired by COVID-19, Grows in Popularity

Ottawa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2020 -- As the COVID-19 pandemic alters daily life around the world, a new activity-based subscription box is looking to help people continue to grow physically and cognitively while stuck indoors. The Idle Free Box, the first activity-based subscription box of its kind inspired by the COVID-19 pandemic, will empower people and their communities with new, fun, and engaging ways to develop personal hobbies, put their minds to work, and find rich fulfillment during quarantine or self-isolation.



Founded by Tristan and Jessica, a passionate, entrepreneurially-spirited couple from Ontario, Canada, the Idle Free Box is a one-stop-shop for people looking to challenge their skills and create new ones in real-time. Delivered monthly with a variety of materials, each box includes fun activities for the whole family to enjoy, such as brain games, jigsaw puzzles, workout plans, coloring kits, and recipe books.



Providing a rich, rewarding experience, each box is suitable for any environment. Each puzzle ranges from 250 to 1,000 pieces and gives people the satisfaction of completing stunning visual depictions of Canada. Coloring kits and Paint by Number activities further challenge the creative spirit and help people create beautiful, frame-worthy paintings with intricate detail at home. Additionally, the box's many brain games stimulate cognitive growth with puzzles, mazes, crosswords, and sudoku puzzles. At the same time, recipe books challenge people to create new, delicious meals, and all-inclusive workout guides encourage people with stay-at-home exercises for a fit, healthy lifestyle.



