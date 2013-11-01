The Impact of a Weak U.S. Dollar on Small Businesses Marketing

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/01/2013 -- As a falling dollar makes foreign outsourcing of search engine marketing less attractive; Adzzup is advising small businesses on maximizing advertising budgets in a challenging economy. This includes gearing web marketing to changes in online ranking criteria that favor customized content.



Many companies have turned to foreign SEO providers in recent years as a cost saving means to advertise online. This initially delivered a high return on investment as link building schemes and duplicate content were relatively effective in producing high search rankings. These practices require minimal expertise and are easily duplicated, which added to the incentive for overseas outsourcing.



With the dollar recently dropping to a new low against global currencies, the cost advantages of foreign SEO outsourcing are now greatly reduced.



From a performance standpoint, Adzzup executives note that recent changes to search engine algorithms now focus on value added content and enhancing the user experience of website visitors, among other factors.



The cultural and language barriers of outsourcing can be at odds with this change. Adzzup management notes the vast geographic distance and impersonal relationships of foreign subcontracting can also minimize accountability.



This can make it difficult to adjust marketing campaigns for dynamic changes in SEO factors. The reduced price-for-performance ratio has many small businesses seeking alternatives to avoid drops in search engine rankings.



Adzzup features scalable website marketing services ideally suited for changes in advertising trends. This includes social media marketing, reputation management and analytical tools.



The company offers no contract internet advertising with flat rate monthly pricing. Executives note this business model closely aligns the performance incentives of SEO providers and customers.



Customers may choose affordable á la carte upgrades that capitalize on the growing focus of customized website content. These options include city and product specific pages.



About Adzzup

Since inception in 2008, Adzzup has advised small to midsize business on internet marketing strategies. The company conducts all operations from its Tempe, Arizona headquarters.



For more information, please visit: http://www.adzzup.com