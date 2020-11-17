The Impact of Covid-19 on the Outlook for Demand for Indirect Calorimeter, Noted Fact.MR

Dublin, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/17/2020 -- The indirect calorimeter market is slated to record a CAGR of 4% over the projected period, 2020-2030. Growing usages of an indirect calorimeter for treatment related to obese and underlying disorders like cancer and acute diseases such as multiple trauma and sepsis is likely to expedite market growth.



"Growing sales of portable indirect calorimeters is anticipated to boost market revenue in the approaching years," says the Fact.MR report.



Indirect Calorimeter Market - Key Takeaways



By product type, the standalone category is slated to capture over 60% of the overall market share due to growing demand from hospitals.

Based on end-user, the hospitals will be the fastest-growing segment and will hold about 35% of the global market during 2020-2030.

North America captures the lion's share, due to rising cases of patients sustaining underlying disorders and encouraging reimbursement policies.



Indirect Calorimeter Market - Driving Factors



Significant demand from Hospitals, particularly standalone calorimeter for critical care units complements the market growth.

Technological progressions will assist in stellar market growth owing to cost efficiency and convenience aspects.

Extensive application in observing a patient's metabolic actions that assist doctors to offer efficient treatment drives market expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a noteworthy impact on the market due to the escalating demand for the portable indirect calorimeter.



Indirect Calorimeter Market - Constraints



Regular updation of medical devices based on the regulatory requirements hinders market growth.

Different regulatory regulation in different nations for medical devices approval hurts market expansion.

Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak



The COVID-19 occurrence has had a noteworthy negative impact, across the globe. However, the market is yet not affected as a result of an increase in the number of patients across geographies. Moreover, because of the threat triggered by the outbreak, there has been a significant rise in the demand for these products, particularly for usage in critical care units at hospitals.



Competition Landscape



Major manufacturers operating in the indirect calorimeter market are KORR medical, MGC Diagnostics, COSMED, Vyaire Medical, Microlife USA, Maastricht Instruments BV, GE healthcare, Pacific Medico, and Parvo Medics. These manufacturers have implemented several strategies for instance facilitating advanced technologies, partnership with healthcare associations for the research & development of products, and augmented competition in the market.



More on the Report



The FACT.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the indirect calorimeter market. The market is scrutinized based on type (standalone indirect calorimeters, portable indirect calorimeters), end user (hospitals, critical care units, research institutes, diagnostic centers, sport institutes), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).



