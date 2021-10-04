The Impact of Micro Fulfilment in a Post-Pandemic Asia Pacific

Hong Kong, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2021 -- eCommerce went through a significant period of proliferation during the pandemic, especially sectors such as grocery that saw a big uplift in activity. This created some big challenges in areas such as Asia Pacific where there is often a heavy reliance on imports. Logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia Pacific have changed considerably in response to the new set of needs the pandemic created. Online sales and 'store-to-door' delivery look set to continue even as the pandemic begins to cool - one forecast puts eCommerce growth rising from $62 billion in 2020 to $172 billion by 2025 in Southeast Asia. This has created many challenges for retailers - challenges that an approach like micro fulfilment could solve. Micro fulfilment works by bringing products closer to consumers, reducing the size and capacity of fulfilment sites and creating infrastructure that can ensure delivery within hours not days. It is a trend that is changing the nature of logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia Pacific today.



As the world of logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia Pacific continues to shift, DSJ Global is able to provide vital support to organisations looking to recruit for economic resilience and individuals keen to find exciting new opportunities across the sector. The firm was established in 2008 and is now a leading specialist in seeking out the talent behind the end-to-end supply chain process. Via a combination of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions, DSJ Global creates options for businesses with skills gaps and connects talented people to opportunities where they can thrive. Expertise at the firm is extensive, including recruiting for logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia Pacific, as well as roles in technical operations and procurement. As the region looks to recover from the impact of the pandemic, including via avenues such as micro fulfilment, DSJ Global is there to provide key support when it comes to key talent.



DSJ Global is a firm with a strong presence across the Asia Pacific region. This has been nurtured over more than a decade, during which time the firm has been able to build up a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals. Internationally, the firm is highly visible too - it is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. With a global workforce of 1,000+ the firm is able to support organisations of all sizes, from innovative, agile start-ups to international names in retail and manufacturing. As logistics and supply chain jobs in Asia Pacific have evolved the firm has too, providing ongoing training to consultants who work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategy to stay ahead of the curve. There are currently many roles available via DSJ Global including Senior Supply Chain Manager, Supplier Development Lead, Logistics Specialist and Senior Global Commodity Manager.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Andrew McNellis, Managing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About DSJ Global HK

DSJ Global HK is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.