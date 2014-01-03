The Importance of Having a Business Mentor Like Anthony Amado

Bergen County, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2014 -- As a budding young entrepreneur, having a mentor can mean the difference in success or failure. The guidance, knowledge and experience a mentor can provide are invaluable. A young business professional Anthony Amado was lucky enough to have mentors that guided him and passed down wisdom and knowledge.



Starting out, Anthony Amado was lucky enough to have a successful business mentor, as a young businessman. James Kirkos, the president of the Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce in Bergen County, New Jersey guided Anthony Amado in the early days.



From James, Anthony Amado learned the importance of self-motivation, networking and hard work. As an accomplished businessman now, Anthony Amado is in the position to be a mentor to other young businessman. A recent August publication from Meadowlands USA points out the key characteristics to establishing a healthy network foundation for growth and success. From Anthony someone could learn to Connect, engage, inspire, and empower, as those are the strategic principals behind successful men and women.



About Anthony Amado

Anthony Amado was born and raised in Bergen County, New Jersey. Coming from a large loving family, Anthony has developed a strong sense of determination and compassion for others. Growing up Anthony was in involved in church activities and an elite traveling soccer team. Traveling with the team required teamwork and dedication. It also allowed Anthony the chance to travel abroad and learn about new cultures and people at a young age.



Anthony attended college at Montclair State University, in Montclair, New Jersey. While in college Anthony continued to play colligate soccer. It was in college where Anthony’s strong interest in business and marketing started to grow. Anthony joined an international business fraternity, Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPSI) in college. The organization elected Anthony to the position of pledge class president. Alpha Kappa Psi was founded on the principles of educating its members and the public to appreciate and demand higher.



In the professional world, Anthony joined a growing company and has continued to help it grow. To get the business where it is at today, Anthony had to work three jobs at times to make it happen. The hard work and dedication that Anthony developed at a young age has carried through today.



Media Contact

Brett David

Pisces Holdings, LLC