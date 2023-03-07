The Importance of Having a Chief People Officer

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/07/2023 -- [Trend topics]. A robust HR team is essential in this day and age when working models are shifting and the needs of employees changing too. The right Chief People Officer will be at the head of this department, bringing a range of skills to the table including organisational development and people management. This executive level position is where the building of company culture often originates from and that's why it's so important to fill the Chief People Officer role with someone who doesn't just have the right skill set but is also a good organisational fit.



It's important to have a Chief People Officer because this will empower employees to feel like they are being heard and also to see a clear career trajectory that will help them to remain focused and motivated. There are a number of key ways in which the HR team requires the influence of the Chief People Officer, including:



- Taking responsibility for directing the business' people strategy. This could be in terms of something like leadership development or HR-related policies.



- Bringing the right talent into the business and creating a competitive advantage as a result.



- Ensuring that the company is viewed as an employer of choice. This means being able to shape company culture and understand what motivates employees.



- Making sure that employees meet goals and perform to expectations. The Chief People Officer will have responsibility for this, along with the rest of HR, on a number of different levels including demonstrating development opportunities and giving feedback on performance.



- Able to manage succession planning. Leadership needs to be consistent in any business and it will be the Chief People Officer that generally has the skills to make a plan for succession, including identifying potential candidates.



- Being a driving force when it comes to employee communications. The HR team is the link between employees and management when it comes to communication. The way this happens, and how successful it is, will depend on the way that the Chief People Officer chooses to approach this.



[How the company does something relevant to the topic]. Executive search - such as that required for a critical role such as Chief People Officer - is a specialty at Leathwaite. The firm now has more than two decades' dedicated experience when it comes to finding both interim and permanent leadership solutions for a broad spectrum of businesses. With more than 100 staff on a global basis, and offices in locations such as Dallas, Hong Kong, London, New York, Toronto, Singapore and Zurich, the team at Leathwaite has a very wide global pool from which to help find the best talent for senior, niche, sensitive or business-critical roles. Leathwaite has a huge range of achievements and is an award-winning firm for executive search. The team has made 593 placements in three years and, in the same time period, made 41% gender diverse hires.



[How the company carries out the particular service/product]. The team at Leathwaite know just how vital a role like the Chief People Officer really is to any business. HR is an area of particular expertise for the firm - it's the HR leaders who drive the momentum of performance and transformation in any organisation. Whether it is in challenging times that require resilience or adapting to periods of growth and transformation, HR executives provide the resources for strategic thinking and being able to unlock the potential of people to help optimise the way that the business performs and grows. The wealth of experience that HR specialists at Leathwaite have when it comes to a role like Chief People Officer has enabled the team to provide support in many different ways. That has included recruiting market-leading People Officers, helping and advising Chief HR officers in constructing winning teams and partnering with private equity firms to recruit the right talent, not just for the fund, but for portfolio companies too. Finding and attracting the most impactful candidates for HR executive roles is a passion for the Leathwaite team - because these are the roles that have the power to transform.



For any media enquiries please contact Jasmin Curtiss at Leathwaite – +1 917 710 6304



For all other enquiries please contact Leathwaite: +44 207 151 5151



About Leathwaite

For more information about Leathwaite services, please go to https://www.leathwaite.com.



- Leathwaite delivers when it comes to senior talent, whether that is Chief Privacy Officer or an Interim HR executive. The team are CFO recruiters, leaders in headhunting recruitment and human capital specialists, delivering an interconnected range of executive search, executive interim and data & insight services, including with respect to HR talent. Since establishing the business in 1999, Leathwaite has developed key international client partnerships across a range of industry sectors.