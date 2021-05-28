The Importance of Life Sciences Research & Development in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2021 -- R&D spend has been a priority in Germany over the past decade, making this one of the prime locations in Europe for R&D jobs. The most recent government data has revealed that spending on R&D in Germany is gradually getting closer to an initially ambitious target that was set - 3.5% of GDP. The data comes from the Federal Report for Research and Innovation and shows that Germany has made significant progress towards this R&D spending target. In fact, according to the figures spending has gone above 3% of GDP, which is an impressive achievement. Germany is fairly unique among global nations in its commitment to R&D spending, something that has proven crucial across the world in terms of fighting the global pandemic. Despite the fact that many countries have voiced a commitment to R&D spending in recent years, Germany is one of the few that has continuously increased R&D investment even through the 2008 financial crisis and the years that followed.



R&D jobs in Germany offer a great range of choice and EPM Scientific is committed to helping talented people take career defining next steps. The firm is the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group and integrated into a 750-strong international team that spans 60 countries. Extensive experience in Germany sets the firm apart with consultants working to serve all major locations across the country, including Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Cologne, as well as many other places in between. Since it was first established in 2012, EPM Scientific has established itself as a trusted recruitment partner able to provide peace of mind that the process of hiring is in safe hands. It has also proven to be an effective ally to talented candidates and has been able to develop a network of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals across the life sciences sector as a result.



As well as R&D jobs, EPM Scientific consultants have expertise across a broad spectrum of life sciences recruitment, including clinical development, clinical operations, commercial, medical communication and medical affairs. The firm invests heavily in its own people, training consultants on an ongoing basis and providing cutting edge recruitment technology and strategies to enable the team to consistently deliver best-in-class results. Bespoke permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions allow the firm to cater to employers of all types, from agile start-ups to international brands and to attract talented people with specific skill sets who are looking to make stellar connections. There are a range of positions available via EPM Scientific today, including: Medical Science Manager, Head of Sales, Senior Process Engineer, Senior Medical Science Liaison, Clinical Support Manager, Clinical Scientist, Remote Customer Service [Medical Devices], Pharmacovigilance Consultant, DSP Shift Leader, Market Access Manager and Regulatory Affairs Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at EPM Scientific. He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.