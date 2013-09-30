The Importance of Performing a Squat Safely

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Squats have long been identified as one of the best exercises to strengthen and tone the legs. There are a variety of ways to perform the exercise, and each one creates a different result. Weights can be added, as can barbells, or a squat can be done using only body weight. Whatever format, the squat is a functional exercise almost every athlete performs as part of their routine, and should be done correctly to achieve maximum results while keeping the body safe from injury.



The squat exercise primarily targets the quadricep muscles but also incorporates the glutes and hamstrings as secondary supporting muscle groups. Despite these two focus groups, the whole body must work as one unit which helps improve balance and coordination. With or without weight, the basic form of a proper squat remains the same.



Feet should be shoulder-width apart with knees stacked over the ankles, and hips centered above the knees. Shoulders are rolled down the back away from the ears, and back should remain straight throughout the movement. Inhale into the belly, pushing the hips back as the knees begin to bend. As the hips move backward, keep the head and eye gaze facing forward and ensure shoulders and chest stay upright. Core should remain engaged throughout the movement, and energy should be grounded through the heels.



Lower the rear to the knee height, then rise back to a standing position, squeezing the gluteal muscles and driving up through the heels during the upward movement. If using only body weight, the arms will extend forward during the down movement, and pull back upon rising.



For safety reasons, ensure the knees stay facing straight out instead of bowing inward. This can be done by pushing strongly through the heels while rising. When adding weight, various arm positions can be used to support the body, all of which can be demonstrated by either a trainer or a fitness instructor.



A study labeled the squat as the “single most effective strength training exercise ever invented.” So while the move may feel awkward the first time it is performed, there is no better exercise for strengthening and toning the legs than the simple, efficient squat.



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