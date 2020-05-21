The Importance of Record Sealing and Expunging

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2020 -- The situation here is hypothetical. A law firm is searching for someone to serve as a paralegal. The firm receives a pair of applications, each from different applicants and with excellent professional experience and expertise. One of the applicants had been arrested with a controlled substance for speeding or driving. Although the firm may disregard the arrest, another employer may find a drug charge a risk they are not willing to take.



Under difficult circumstances, the last thing a person wants is to disrupt efforts to get employment because of their background. To learn more about getting a record potentially sealed and/or expunged, contact Hochman & Goldin law firm today.



This information is provided for educational or informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. The information is not provided in the course of an attorney-client relationship and is not intended to substitute for legal advice.



About Hochman & Goldin, P.A.

Scott Hochman and Sunny Goldin, both alumni from the University of Miami School of Law, have each been practicing law in Florida for over 20 years. The Miami traffic attorney has handled more than 180,000 traffic citations in the courts of Miami-Dade and Broward Counties and also represents clients in misdemeanor criminal cases. They also work as Miami expungement attorneys and are ready to assist clients. Call 305-665-1000 for more information or to speak with a Miami traffic lawyer.