The Importance of the Logistics Industry in Germany

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2021 -- Logistics is a central pillar of Germany's productivity, opening the way for added industrial value, product movement, and inter-organisation collaboration. The logistics industry in Germany is the third-largest contributor to the country's GDP, behind only foreign trade and the automobile industry. The logistics industry hires roughly three million people and generates €200 billion in annual revenue, accounting for an estimated 7% of the country's GDP. The logistics industry is growing at a much faster rate than the rest of the economy. In Germany, about €15 billion is spent on logistics annually.



DSJ Global specialises in delivering bespoke recruiting strategies for organisations that are looking for talented individuals to excel in the supply chain and logistics industry. With a special focus on technical operations careers as well as manufacturing jobs, DSJ Global's talented team work ardently to ensure that long-lasting and effective recruiting decisions are made. DSJ Global was established in 2008, and since then, has developed a dynamic network of industry experts from every corner of the world. The firm boasts a team of over 750 consultants that work in 12 international office locations, all of whom work towards a recruitment beyond borders initiative, establishing DSJ Global as an international logistics and supply chain recruitment agency that is able to foster connections irrespective of geographical constraints. This innovative approach is one of the reasons why DSJ Global is the preferred recruiting agency for hundreds of global brands as part of the industry-leading Phaidon International Group. The firm is committed to ensuring optimal results are the outcome for their bespoke recruitment solutions, tailored to each client's hiring needs.



Roles for senior procurement professionals are available across Germany from Berlin to Frankfurt, Hamburg, Cologne, Munich and further. Germany is the EU's largest economic power and a central logistics hub due to its easy access to other European nations, reaching around 500 million consumers. Positions currently available through DSJ Global include: Commodity Buyer – Raw Materials, Logistics Manager, Sales Manager – Outbound Network Development, Senior Catman Speciality Chemicals, Sr Procurement Manager, Commodity Manager – Electronics, Vice President Quality & HSE, Supply Chain Manager, Purchasing Manager – Packaging, and Global Process Owner Production Planning. These roles represent just a selection of the exciting openings available through DSJ Global. To define your next career step or to secure all important talent for your organisation, get in touch with a member of the DSJ team today.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Luis Rolim, Global Marketing Director at DSJ Global. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



