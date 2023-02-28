Hyderabad, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2023 -- Injection Pen Market



Injection pens are devices used to administer drugs through subcutaneous or intramuscular injection, with pre-filled cartridges or disposable needles. They are commonly used for the treatment of chronic conditions such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis.



One of the key advantages of injection pens is their convenience and ease of use for patients. Injection pens are designed to be user-friendly and intuitive, allowing patients to self-administer injections at home or on-the-go. This is particularly important for patients who require frequent injections, as it can help to reduce the burden of treatment and improve quality of life. Injection pens also offer more precise dosing, reducing the risk of over- or under-dosing.



Another advantage of injection pens is their potential to improve medication adherence. Injection pens are designed to be compact and portable, making it easier for patients to carry them with them wherever they go. This can help to reduce missed doses and improve medication compliance, which is particularly important for chronic conditions that require long-term treatment.



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent USD Analytics analysis, the worldwide "Injection Pens Market" is expected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, and multiple sclerosis is a key driver of the injection pen market.



The increasing adoption of self-injection devices is also driving the growth of the injection pen market. Self-injection devices allow patients to self-administer injections at home, reducing the need for frequent visits to healthcare facilities or clinics. This is particularly important in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, where social distancing and isolation measures have made it more difficult for patients to access healthcare facilities. The development of more advanced injection pens with features such as Bluetooth connectivity and mobile apps is also driving the adoption of self-injection devices.



Market Challenges:



However, despite the positive growth trends, the injection pen market also faces certain challenges. One of the major challenges is the high cost of injection pens, which limits their accessibility in low- and middle-income countries. Additionally, there is a lack of standardization in injection pen design and operation, with different manufacturers producing devices with different specifications. This can make it difficult for healthcare professionals to switch between devices or share data across different systems.



Segmentation Analysis:



The Injection Pen Market is segmented by Type, Therapy, End User



By Type:

- Disposable Injection Pens

- Reusable Injection Pens



By Therapy:

- Diabetes

- Growth Hormone Therapy

- Autoimmune Diseases

- Fertility

- Cancer

- Other Therapies



By End User:

- Hospitals and Clinics

- Home Care

- Others



Competitive Analysis:



Some of the major companies contributing to the growth of the segment are

- Eli Lilly and Co

- Novo Nordisk AS

- Owen Mumford Ltd

- Sanofi SA

- Merck KGaA

- Haselmeier GmbH

- Gerresheimer AG

- Becton Dickinson and Co

- AstraZeneca Plc

- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd



Regional Analysis:



Among all regions, the North American Injection Pen Market is expected to have the largest worldwide market share throughout the forecast period. The injection pen market in the United States and Canada accounts for a sizable market share. Whereas the European Injection Pen Market is expected to maintain its worldwide dominance.



Key Developments:

- Humalog Junior KwikPen was introduced by Eli Lilly for diabetic patients in the United States.

- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) released the BD Stevia, a comprehensive two-step disposable auto-injector, in 2019. This platform device, which is a mix of a pre-fillable syringe and an insulin auto-injector pen in one integrated system, was unveiled at the parental drug association's 2019 universe of injectable devices and pre-filled syringes conference.

- The AJOVY auto-injector has been commercially introduced in the United States, according to TEVA PHARMACEUTICALS USA,INC. This type of injectable pen is intended to treat adult migraines as a prophylactic approach.