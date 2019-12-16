The Increasing Investment in R & D Is Driving the Growth of the Elderly Nutrition Market at a CAGR of 5.1% During the Forecast Period

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2019 -- The Infinium Global Research analyzes the "Elderly Nutrition Market (Nutrition Type - Minerals, Multi-vitamins, Iron, Proteins, Fibers, Lipids, Antioxidants, and Other Nutrition Types; Application - Diabetes, Obesity, Renal Failure, Cancer, Sarcopenia, Cancer, and Other Applications; Distribution Channel - Hospitals, Retail Drug Store, and Online): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The global elderly nutrition market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



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Elderly nutrition is the nutrition required for older people usually age group above the 65 that age comes with many physical changes. Elderly nutrition supports healthy aging and prevents malnutrition. It consists of vitamins, proteins, minerals, lipids, fibers, and other essential substances. Older people have more nutritional deficiencies, even if the diet consumed is healthy and sufficient in calories.



Elderly Nutrition Market: Drivers and Restraints



The rising elderly population is the primary growth factor of the elderly nutrition market. The factors such as increasing incidences of organ dysfunction, low immunity, and osteoporosis are also driving the growth of the market. The increasing investment in R&D for the development of innovative materials for elderly nutrition intake is even driving the market growth. However, high prices of nutrition and risks associated with parenteral elderly nutrition therapy, such as liver dysfunction, hamper the growth of the market.



The Diabetes Segment Holds the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period



The elderly nutrition market is segmented on the basis of nutrition type, applications, and distribution channels. Based on nutrition type, the market is segmented into minerals, multi-vitamins, iron, proteins, fibers, lipids, antioxidants, and others. The protein segment holds the large market share of the global elderly nutrition market owing to the availability of proteins in almost all nutrition.



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Based on applications, the market is categorized into diabetes, obesity, renal failure, cancer, sarcopenia, and others. The diabetes segment holds a large market share due to the majority of nutrition's for elderly patients are used in diabetes disorders. On the basis of distribution, channel submarkets include hospitals, retail drug stores, and online. The retail drug store segment holds a significant market share owing to the easy availability of nutrition.



Asia-Pacific is the Fastest Growing Segment Due to Increasing Government Investments



Geographically, North America dominates the global elderly nutrition market, followed by Europe. The geriatric population is highly growing in Germany. The Federal Care Improvement Act is supporting the many older people to choose what and when they eat. The participants in the research study done by the Institute for Biomedicine of Ageing at FAU expressed their desire to feed themselves according to their requirements in terms of values, taste, and quality, for as long as possible. Factors such as health-conscious population and availability of healthcare facilities drive the elderly nutrition market in the North America region. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing segment due to the growing aging population and increasing government investment in the healthcare sector in this region.



Elderly Nutrition Market: Competitive Analysis



Some of the industry participants of the global elderly nutrition market are Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Wockhardt Limited, GlaxoSmithKline plc, The Kraft Heinz Company, Nestlé S.A., Grifols, S.A., Sanofi, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Pfizer Inc., and Abbott Laboratories.



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Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the elderly nutrition.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and applications segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2025.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.