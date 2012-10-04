New Defense market report from ICD-Research: "The India Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2017: Market Profile"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2012 -- This report provides in-depth information on the dynamics of Indian defense procurement and trend analysis of imports and exports. The figures are based on trend indicator values (TIV) expressed in US$ million at constant (1990) prices. Although figures are expressed in US$, TIVs do not represent the financial value of goods transferred. Rather, TIVs are an indication of the volume of arms transferred.
Summary
ICD Research's "The India Defense Industry - Defense Procurement Market Dynamics to 2017: Market Profile" is an essential source of information on imports and exports by key segments covering the defense industry in India.
As the Indian defense industry is still in its early stages of development, nearly 70% of the country's defense goods are imported. However, the nation aims to attain self-reliance by procuring the majority of its defense requirements domestically.
